04th Apr 2025

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

Zoe Hodges

It does look pretty good!

Canadian fast food chain Tim Horton’s has shocked the UK with its ‘unhinged joke’ product that is actually available to buy.

The chain took to social media prior to April Fools day to share snaps of their new Chicken Donut Sandwich and, just as the name suggest, the bold burger features a crispy chicken sandwiched between two classic glazed donuts, drizzled in maple syrup.

They teased the launch, writing: “Surely not… But what if? Crispy chicken, two fluffy OFG donuts, the perfect balance of sweet and savoury… or is it too wild to be real?”

Fans took to social media to express their delight at the potential addition to the menu.

One commented: “Would save me buying glazed ring donuts and chicken separately when I want this.”

A second said: “Please say this isn’t an April Fool’s joke! I would buy it.”

While another commented: “I’m not sure why this is an April Fool when I think it would be really popular.”

Tim Hortons has since confirmed it’s real, saying: “You thought we were kidding? Think again.”

While many were delighted by the news, others were not so sure with one person asking: “What in the American diabetes is this??”

However, it is not just the Chicken Donut Sandwich that is being added to the Tim Horton’s menu.

The chain is also launching Cheesy Loaded Timbits for those who love sweet and savoury combined.

Timbits are tiny donuts which come in boxes of 10 or 20. These cheesy ones are smothered with a mix of three cheeses, cheese sauce, maple BBQ sauce and topped with crispy onions.

According to the chain, these ‘naughty’ new items will only be available to customers who are ‘nice’.

Customers who show politeness, patience, and general good vibes in Tim Hortons stores across the UK will be rewarded with access to the new, indulgent items.

Louise Buet, Head of Marketing at Tim Hortons UK said: “To launch our new menu we wanted to celebrate our famous Canadian kindness, so we’re only making it available to those who share the same values. 

“Whilst you need to be nice in order to get your hands on the latest items, some of them are a little bit naughty. Our Timbits (iconic donut bites) have had a savoury spin, and the Old Fashioned Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich is an unexpected treat that delivers the perfect balance of savoury and sweet. If you want to try the new arrivals then you need to be on your best behaviour!”

Topics:

Chicken,Donut,Tim Hortons

