Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Some hotels are even posting reminders near buffet stations telling guests to “take only what you can eat”

Environmental campaigners are stepping up calls to give the hotel breakfast buffet the boot in order to cut down the food waste in the tourism industry.

According to UNEP’s Food Waste Index Report, 1.05 billion tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2024, with 28 per cent coming from foodservice.

It has been highlighted that buffet breakfasts are among the worst offenders, generating more than twice as much waste as plated breakfasts – around 300g compared to 130g for made-to-order meals.

As a result, environmentalists are calling for breakfast buffets to be scrapped, with one saying that they represent a bygone era of overabundance.

Thai-American chef Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij has argued that luxury has evolved when it comes to hospitality. “It’s no longer about quantity or excess; it’s about thoughtfulness, quality, and care – not just for guests but also for the planet.”

Jocelyn Doyle from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, meanwhile, argued that “cutting food waste is a powerful way to make a difference”, adding that “breakfast is a smart place to start”.

While Dr Kelly L Haws, an expert in consumer behaviour, said buffets often lead to overeating due to the “variety effect” – more choice encourage greater consumption.

“Self-serving also leads to oversized portions as people misjudge serving sizes,” she says, adding that the abundance of buffet-style breakfasts can lead consumers to “take more food, consume more food, and feel less guilty about wasting that food”.

Hotels across the world are already adopting to become more sustainable, with a Novotel in Thailand posting polite reminders near buffet stations saying: “Take only what you can eat.”

But not everyone thinks it’s time for the buffet breakfast to be shown the door.

We asked a Manchester corporate event caterer South Catering whether buffet breakfasts are indeed on their way out.

A spokesperson responded: “I don’t think so. We’ve seen a huge rise in demand for buffet breakfasts over the past few years, mostly owing to the rise in popularity of corporate breakfast meetings.

“However, there are ways to cut down the waste. Many of our customers opt for individual breakfast portions, and there are meat-free versions. In addition we always wrap them in sustainable packaging.

“Breakfasts are here to stay, and the buffet will always be a popular option.”