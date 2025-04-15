Search icon

15th Apr 2025

Doctor says one body part that everyone can see reveals the size of someone's penis

A doctor has revealed the body part which exposes the size of someone’s penis, and it is not the hands and feet as once thought.

Speaking on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast, Dr Rena Malik clarified that the rumours suggesting men with bigger feet have a bigger penis is incorrect.

The surgeon and health expert pointed to another visible body part as holding the clue to the size of a man’s manhood.

She said: “There’s one study – it’s a Japanese study where they looked at only Japanese men so there are some limitations — but they measured all these body parts and penile length and they found that nose length was correlated with penile length, not hand length or foot.”

The expert claimed she had seen an increase in men who were concerned about the size of their penis but did not reveal if she had been involved in any studies investigating the correlation herself.

In a survey conducted with 50,000 heterosexual men, 45 per cent were unhappy with the way their penis looks.

However, despite the self-conscious nature of the participants, 85 per cent of their partners said they were ‘satisfied’.

Malik also commented on how much sex a couple should be having saying it’s not about quantity but the quality of sex.

She said: “There’s no ideal number, but when you look at studies which have looked at large numbers of people, people who are in partnered relationships are having sex about once a week on average. If they’re in partnered relationships where sex is always available, but it’s so variable person to person.

“What I really like to say is it’s not the quantity of sex that matters, it’s the quality of sex.”

She explained further: “If you’re having good sex once a month that may be sufficient for you rather than having mediocre of bad sex four times a month, or 10 times a month even.

“Ultimately there’s no right number, it’s really what’s right for you and I think focusing on some benchmark of sex is actually harmful because now you’re like ‘I need to have sex this many times.’”

Health,Penis,Sex and Relationships

