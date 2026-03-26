‘Amazing’ treadmill for home workouts has priced slashed by 40%

'This treadmill is an amazing way to keep fit'

An 'amazing' treadmill for at-home workouts has been given a huge limited-time discount.

The Superun Walking Pad is perfect for those looking to exercise at home without having to 'fork out for a gym membership'.

There are a number of different sizes with a discount, the smallest 90cm design has dropped 40% to just £89.99.

While the larger model at 100cm is usually priced at £199.99 but is now at £139.97 as part of the limited-time deal.

The treadmill is small enough to fit under your work desk, and is said to have a 'quiet motor' so it won't be disruptive.

Its running belt is composed of five non-slip layers with shock absorbers to reduce noise and impact on knees, muscles and ankles.

The walking pad has a 159 kg weight capacity and a speed range of 1-8km/h, to 'meet the needs of a wide range of people who exercise indoors'.

More than 2,000 shoppers have tried and tested the walking pad, giving it an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One customer described it as a 'superb treadmill and excellent value' in their five star review.

"I had a very old model before which wasn't easy to move around due to its heavy weight, but this one is very convenient, not too heavy yet sturdy and perfect for the job," they added.

Another wrote: "I'm often busy with life duties, family, work, life so don't often get time to get out, relax and keep fit, but this treadmill is an amazing way for me to do so.

"Now I often exercise during breaks from work, life without even leaving the house so I can keep fit."

While a third said: "I was looking for something that I can get some exercise indoors without having to fork out a gym membership.

"The weather isn't always great but was concerned the amount of space a treadmill takes. This does exactly what I need it to do. Super easy to set up and smooth."