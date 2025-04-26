Search icon

Entertainment

26th Apr 2025

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film is also one of Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s best.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 26 April) is Wrath of Man, the excellent 2021 heist revenge thriller that reunited director Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham (Lock Stock, Snatch) after 15 years.

A remake of the 2004 French flick Cash Truck, Wrath of Man follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard in Los Angeles nicknamed H (Statham).

H surprises his coworkers during an attempted heist when he is able to take on the perpetrators all by himself, demonstrating in the process expert marksmanship and merciless efficiency.

Following this, H’s security guard crew (comprising Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett and Niamh Algar) is left wondering who he is and where he came from.

It isn’t long, however, before the enigmatic figure’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Wrath of Man’s ensemble cast also includes Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III), Babs Olusanmokun (Dune), Chris Reilly (Slow Horses), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario), Laz Alonzo (The Boys), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Scott Eastwood (Fast and Furious) and rapper Post Malone.

The film is notable for toning back the humour typically associated with Ritchie’s work. Instead, Wrath of Man is a hard-hitting, tense blend of heist and revenge thrillers.

It’s also further elevated by a commanding and almost mythic lead turn from Statham, Ritchie’s muscular direction and a clever, jumbled-up narrative structure that slowly reveals H’s motivations.

Wrath of Man is airing on Channel 4 at 9pm. It should also be available to watch on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Free Guy – Film4 – 9pm

The hit 2021 action comedy about an ordinary guy (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers that he is a non-player character in a massively popular multiplayer online game.

Aquaman – Sky Showcase – 9pm

Jason Momoa stars as the titular rightful king of Atlantis in this fun superhero flick that grossed over $1.15 billion at the box office.

Bad Neighbours – Comedy Central – 9pm

The very funny comedy in which Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play a happily married couple who discover to their horror that the house next door has been bought by a rowdy college fraternity (headed by Zac Efron).

The Power of One – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Stephen Dorff, Morgan Freeman and Daniel Craig (in his film debut) star in this 1992 drama about an English boy growing up in ’30s and ’40s South Africa.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – MTV – 10pm

The second entry in the long-running zombie franchise.

The Terminator – ITV4 – 10.30pm

The action sci-fi horror classic that made Arnold Schwarzenegger an A-lister.

Basic Instinct – Legend – 10.45pm

Legendary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven (RoboCop, Starship Troopers) directs this iconic erotic thriller about a crime novelist (Sharon Stone) accused of murdering her rock star lover and the troubled cop (Michael Douglas) investigating her.

Benedetta – Film4 – 11.15pm

One of the most provocative movies of recent years, Benedetta sees the aforementioned Paul Verhoeven (Basic Instinct, Showgirls) tell the story of a notorious 17th-century nun in Italy (played by an excellent Virginie Efira).

Carlito Way’s – Channel 4 – 11.20pm

The excellent ’90s crime thriller directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface) in which Al Pacino plays a recently released from prison career criminal who wants to go on the straight and narrow.

However, he gets drawn back into the mire by his shady lawyer (Sean Penn).

Topics:

Action movie,Movies,Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

Action movie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Celebrity Big Brother

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

Netflix

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best Western movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Prime Video has just added one of the best Western movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

Streaming

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

By Stephen Porzio

Comedian Milton Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

Comedian Milton Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

By Harry Warner

Dizzee Rascal confirms that he’s retrained as a plasterer

Dizzee Rascal confirms that he’s retrained as a plasterer

By Ava Keady

McVitie’s say we’ve all been eating chocolate digestives the wrong way round 

Biscuit

McVitie’s say we’ve all been eating chocolate digestives the wrong way round 

By JOE

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets details confirmed for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets details confirmed for their Wembley Stadium rematch

By Jonny Yates

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

boat accident

Multiple injured after ferry carrying up to 50 people crashes into boat

By Dan Seddon

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

By Jacob Entwistle

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

By Sean Crosbie

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

Chris Eubank Jr

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories