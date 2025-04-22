One of 2024’s best action movies now available to stream at home

We’d advise watching this on the largest screen possible.

Twisters, last year’s long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 smash-hit Twister, is now streaming at home.

Available to watch via NOW Cinema and Sky Cinema, the 2024 stand-alone sequel has no connections character-wise to the original.

Instead, it tells another tale about storm chasers trying to better understand tornadoes by seeking them out in the US State of Oklahoma.

The main three characters are Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People), a meteorologist who retired from storm chasing after several of her friends died in the field; Javi (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), an old friend of Kate’s who has new military technology that may help monitor and disrupt twisters; and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell, Hit Man), a daredevil storm chaser who has attracted a large following online.

While Kate and Javi clash at first with Tyler as their crews find themselves competing to track the tornadoes, over the course of the story, they realise they may be able to work together for the greater good.

JOE reviewed Twisters upon release, and though we felt the sequel was a slight drop in quality from the original, we still encouraged our readers to seek out the fun blockbuster.

Here’s what we said:

“We would… totally advise going to see Twisters for two main reasons – Glen Powell once again proving himself to be one of Hollywood’s brightest, charismatic and likeable leading men and the genuinely breathtaking tornado scenes. “From the taut opening sequence in which Kate’s tragic backstory is revealed to the gripping finale in which an F5 twister’s full power is unleashed, this sequel makes an argument that there is nothing more cinematic than people speeding towards high-power storms. It may be right in that respect.”

