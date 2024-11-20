Tulisa comes out as demisexual live on I’m A Celeb

She opened up to her campmates

Tulisa revealed she’s been celibate for over a three years as she came out as demisexual during Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The N-Dubz star, 36, told her that the thought of being with someone made her feel ‘physically sick’.

At the peak of her fame, Tulisa went through a very high-profile court case after her ex-boyfriend Justin Edwards, who she had broken up with in 2009, released a sex tape of her in 2012.

She has spoken about the ordeal previously, recalling how she felt ‘judged, disgusting and ashamed’.

The 36-year-old told her campmates that she now has no interest in dating anyone, saying ‘I’m proper guarded’.

Dean McCullough empathised saying: “I actually do enjoy being single, I enjoy being on my own.”

Alan Halsall admitted he’d never been on a dating app before which McCullough joked with Tulisa: “We’ve done them all, haven’t we babes.”

Tulisa explained: “I feel like I’m demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone.”

Demisexual means a person only experiences sexual attraction after forming a strong emotional connection with someone.

She continued: “I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years.

“I’m not an overly sexualised person. For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way.”

She went on to say the thought of meeting someone and sleeping with them makes her feel physically sick as she joked: “This is my temple, you cannot enter.”

Halsall quipped: “It sounds like a Bushtucker Trial where you’ve gotta find a key to Tulisa’s temple!”

Tulisa previously spoke about her ordeal on Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right podcast.

She said: “It felt like virtual rape, that’s the only way I can describe the emotion. It was just horrific. I felt so just judged and I felt disgusting, I felt ashamed.

“It just felt horrible, there’s no word to describe. It’s taken me many, many years to come to terms with it. Now, for me, all pain is growth.

“So, every single part of my experiences I was meant to feel and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them.

“So there is no regret on anything, that is my path. I was meant to live it and I have.”

She added: “It’s affected my relationships to this day and intimacy and all those kinds of things – it’s life changing in a big, big way.”

At the time of her high court win in 2012, revenge porn was not a criminal offence.