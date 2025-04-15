One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Given the recent passing of one of its stars, the film will make for an emotional rewatch.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 15 April) is Tombstone, the legendary 1993 Western starring Kurt Russell (Bone Tomahawk) and the late Val Kilmer (Top Gun).

The film sees Wyatt Earp (Russell) and his brothers, Morgan and Virgil (Bill Paxton and Sam Elliott), leave their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Arizona.

“While they aren’t looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang (led by Michael Biehn and Powers Boothe),” the plot synopsis reads.

“Now, together with Wyatt’s best friend, Doc Holliday (Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.”

Directed by George P. Cosmatos (Cobra, Rambo 2), the movie’s action-packed, fun and pacy retelling of true events – along with Kilmer’s incredibly cool supporting performance – has cemented Tombstone as one of the most beloved Westerns ever.

The film is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Disney+.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies – Sky Showcase – 8pm

The epic conclusion to The Hobbit trilogy.

Grown Ups – Comedy Central – 9pm

Adam Sandler leads a cast of his friends in this comedy that got bad reviews from critics but was a box-office hit.

Nowhere to Run / Black Eagle – Legend – 9pm / 10.55pm

A Jean-Claude Van Damme double bill.

The Spy Who Loved Me – ITV4 – 10pm

Roger Moore’s favourite of his Bond films.

The Australian Dream – BBC Four – 10.50pm

The 2019 documentary about Australian Football League player Adam Goodes has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – Film4 – 11.40pm

Harrison Ford’s second outing as the archaeologist adventurer.