One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 19 April) is Titane, the 2021 French psychological horror drama that is easily one of the best films of the decade so far.

Written and directed by Julia Ducournau (Raw), the story centres around Alexia (played as an adult by a striking Agathe Rousselle in her feature debut) – a murderous car model and dancer who is fixated with automobiles after a childhood accident.

Pregnant and on the run for her crimes, she evades detection by pretending to be the grown-up version of a boy who disappeared ten years previously.

She then winds up seeking refuge with the missing child’s firefighter father, Vincent (French acting legend Vincent Lindon).

Co-starring Garance Marillier (Raw), Titane premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it won the top prize. The movie also currently holds a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s easy to see why the film is so acclaimed. The combination of Ducouranau’s visceral direction and her impossible to predict screenplay – which uses body horror as a way to explore themes of gender, identity, love and transformation – makes for a truly unforgettable watch.

Be warned, however, Titane is filled with gory, often surreal violence – so it’s not for the faint of heart.

Titane is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 1.50am. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Check out the film’s NSFW Redband trailer below:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Casino Royale – ITV4 – 8pm

Daniel Craig’s excellent first outing as James Bond.

Centurion – Legend – 9pm

Michael Fassbender leads the cast of this solid historical action flick directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Dog Soldiers) about the Romans in Britain.

The Game – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Michael Douglas stars in this gripping, stylish thriller as a wealthy investment banker whose life becomes a living nightmare after being given a mysterious birthday gift by his brother (Sean Penn).

The King’s Man – Film4 – 9pm

This prequel in the Kingsman series of spy comedies takes place during WWI and is headlined by Ralph Fiennes.

Grown Ups 2 – Comedy Central – 9pm

Adam Sandler and his pals headline this comedy sequel that was a hit at the box office but not with critics.

Resident Evil – MTV – 10pm

The first entry in the long-running zombie franchise.

Creed – ITV4 – 10.55pm

With Sinners in cinemas now and earning rave reviews, what better time to revisit director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan’s earlier hit collaboration?

Senna – Channel 4 – 11pm

The acclaimed documentary about Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

Hamburger Hill – Legend – 11pm

An ’80s Vietnam war drama with Don Cheadle and Dylan McDermott.

The Thing – Film4 – 11.40pm

Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter (The Fog, Halloween) directs this movie about a group of American researchers in Antarctica (including Kurt Russell) whose base is invaded by a shape-shifting and replicating alien force. It is widely considered one of the best horrors ever.