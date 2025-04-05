A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

We have come here to chew bubblegum and recommend this film… and we’re all out of bubblegum.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 5 April) is They Live, the cult sci-fi action flick from writer-director John Carpenter (Escape from New York, Halloween, The Thing).

It revolves around a homeless drifter named Nada (played by pro wrestler Roddy Piper) who comes to Los Angeles searching for a job but stumbles into a global conspiracy.

Discovering a box of sunglasses that enable him to see reality for what it really is, Nada learns to his horror that humanity is being taken over by a race of aliens.

However, as opposed to launching a war against Earth, the extraterrestrials pose as wealthy humans and leave subliminal messages in media – brainwashing people to obey them and crave money.

This is so that the aliens can later bribe select humans into becoming collaborators to their quiet world takeover.

With its homeless protagonist and its otherworldly villains who turn the people of Earth against each other by the promise of wealth, They Live is an angry political movie – with Carpenter warning how, to many in society, making money has become more important than looking out for their fellow man.

That said, the movie’s also tremendously entertaining – thanks to Piper’s winning lead turn, his character’s iconic quotes and the film’s high levels of action.

In particular, They Live’s five-and-a-half-minute street brawl between Nada and his friend Frank (Keith David), as well as Nada’s line: ‘I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass… And I’m all out of bubblegum”, are still referenced to this day.

The movie is airing on TV tonight on Legend at 11pm. It’s also available to rent on Apple TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other films on TV tonight:

Snatch – Comedy Central – 9pm

Brad Pitt and Jason Statham are among the cast of Guy Ritchie’s cult classic crime comedy.

The Equalizer 2 – Film4 – 9pm

Our favourite of Denzel Washington’s action trilogy.

Escape from New York – Legend – 9pm

The aforementioned other John Carpenter sci-fi action flick about a near-future where Manhattan in New York has been converted into a maximum security prison to address a 400% increase in crime.

A prisoner (Kurt Russell) must escort the US President (Donald Pleasance) off the island when his plane crashes there.

The Hard Way – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A Hollywood actor (Michael J. Fox) and a tough New York cop (James Woods) are forced to work together in this well-liked ’90s action comedy.

Where the Crawdads Sing – Channel 4 – 9.15pm

The 2022 murder mystery with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) that was a hit at the box office.

Stargate – Sky Showcase – 10pm

This ’90s sci-fi that launched a franchise sees a professor (James Spader) team up with a retired army colonel (Kurt Russell) to unlock the code of an interstellar gateway to an ancient Egypt-like world.

Red – Legend Xtra – 11.10pm

Brian Cox stars in this indie, tense revenge thriller about a man seeking justice for his dog’s senseless killing.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – Film4 – 11.20pm

The fun fifth entry in the Tom Cruise action spy franchise.

Transporter 3 – Channel 4 – 11.40pm

Another fun action sequel, this time with Jason Statham.