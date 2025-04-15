The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

‘Remains post-apocalyptic television at its peak.’

The Last of Us, the brilliant TV adaptation of the post-apocalyptic game of the same name, has returned for a second season.

Set in a world overrun by zombie-like creatures – the result of a mass fungal infection – the first season followed Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened smuggler, who was tasked with transporting a rebellious teenage girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to safety.

Acclaimed for its stunning performances, sensitive writing and its mix of heartfelt drama and horror, The Last of Us is widely considered the best video game adaptation of all time and one of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows ever.

Season two takes place five years after the first, with Joel and Ellie having found refuge in Jackson, Wyoming. This is in a settlement built by Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley).

However, as the season opener ‘Future Days’ shows, trouble is on the horizon.

For one, the zombies appear to be evolving in intelligence. But also, a gang of soldiers (led by Kaitlyn Dever, Apple Cider Vinegar) are on the hunt for Joel as part of a vengeance mission.

Having watched the first two episodes of season two, JOE is happy to report that The Last of Us has not dipped in quality – still nailing the blend of heart-pounding horror sequences and genuine human emotion.

Also, there are plenty of great additions to the cast, including Dever, Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus) and Young Mazino (Beef).

Holding the same Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% as season one, you can read a sample of the glowing reviews for season two below:

Empire: “Moving and devastating in equal doses, The Last Of Us remains post-apocalyptic television at its peak. At almost every turn, it delivers.”

Financial Times: “One of the standout TV shows of recent years, it returns for a tour-de-force second season that continues to defy expectations with its deft blending of visceral horror and heart-rending drama.”

TV Guide: “[Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann] have widened the scope of the series without losing the intimate drama that made the first season so remarkable.”

The Wrap: “It’s a faithful yet reflective adaptation, carving out new character beats that not only give the excellent duo of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey additional moments to shine, but further complicates some of the questions raised by the game.”

How to watch The Last of Us Season 2

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Last of Us season two’s first episode is available to stream now via NOW Entertainment and Sky Cinema, with the rest of the seven-episode season dropping weekly on Mondays.

