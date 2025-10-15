Search icon

Entertainment

15th Oct 2025

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

Nina McLaughlin

Ooh, friends

Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas has addressed rumours that the show is due to return.

Reports of the legendary sitcom’s return came after production company Banijay UK struck a deal with Fudge Park Productions, which is the company founded by the show’s creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

The pair have said that the deal “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends),” they added.

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, said: “I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of ‘The Inbetweeners’ with them.

“They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audience old and new so I can’t wait to get going.”

Banijay added that the deal “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage”.

The news of the deal comes after original cast members showed they were keen to reprise their roles.

Joe Thomas, 41, who was known for playing Simon, said last year that all four of the leading cast members would be keen to return.

“It’s happened in various forms,” he said about talks of a reboot.

“All of us feel it would be nice to do,” he added.

“We’re all still around,” he continued.

“We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other.

“And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

In a new update, Thomas reiterated his keenness to work with the gang again.

“I feel enormously close to all those people and, obviously, I love spending time with them,” he told The Sun.

“If there was an opportunity to spend more time with them in any capacity, I’d love that… that’s pretty much all I can say.”

However, he warned fans that he was unsure on what direction the production companies plan to take the reboot.

Thomas says that he trusts the show’s creators Morris and Beesley to take the show in whatever direction they think is best.

“I’ve always been really, really drawn to brilliant writing and I genuinely think, despite filthy language, The Inbetweeners is a brilliantly written comedy.

“They’re much more difficult to do than people think, so, honestly, if it was a case of doing more I do have faith in Iain and Damon. It’s their show actually. I mean I’m very much a follow the people person.”

He warned that the show might not be as good if it were to follow the four lads now they’re all grown up.

“I think wisdom does not make a very good narrative. 

“The Inbetweeners is full of characters who are delusional to a large extent.

“It’s a show about delusion; Simon is naive and romantic and thinks that he’s going to have this love story; and Will is pompous, he’s intellectually delusional; Neil’s obviously stupid; and Jay’s clearly delusional… he thinks that he’s this kind of sex god when actually he’s just this very vulnerable young man. 

“When you get older, your delusions fall away, you look at life as it is. It means you get into less stupid situations I suppose, also the challenges get bigger; you can make larger mistakes when you get older.”

Topics:

Joe Thomas,the inbetweeners,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Graham Norton brands Hollywood A-lister his ‘worst ever guest’

Celebrities

Graham Norton brands Hollywood A-lister his ‘worst ever guest’

By Sammi Minion

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

By Nina McLaughlin

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

Family Guy

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

big brother

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

By JOE

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

Horror

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

big brother

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

car

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories