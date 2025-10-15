The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

Ooh, friends

Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas has addressed rumours that the show is due to return.

Reports of the legendary sitcom’s return came after production company Banijay UK struck a deal with Fudge Park Productions, which is the company founded by the show’s creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

The pair have said that the deal “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends),” they added.

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, said: “I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of ‘The Inbetweeners’ with them.

“They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audience old and new so I can’t wait to get going.”

Banijay added that the deal “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage”.

The news of the deal comes after original cast members showed they were keen to reprise their roles.

Joe Thomas, 41, who was known for playing Simon, said last year that all four of the leading cast members would be keen to return.

“It’s happened in various forms,” he said about talks of a reboot.

“All of us feel it would be nice to do,” he added.

“We’re all still around,” he continued.

“We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other.

“And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

In a new update, Thomas reiterated his keenness to work with the gang again.

“I feel enormously close to all those people and, obviously, I love spending time with them,” he told The Sun.

“If there was an opportunity to spend more time with them in any capacity, I’d love that… that’s pretty much all I can say.”

However, he warned fans that he was unsure on what direction the production companies plan to take the reboot.

Thomas says that he trusts the show’s creators Morris and Beesley to take the show in whatever direction they think is best.

“I’ve always been really, really drawn to brilliant writing and I genuinely think, despite filthy language, The Inbetweeners is a brilliantly written comedy.

“They’re much more difficult to do than people think, so, honestly, if it was a case of doing more I do have faith in Iain and Damon. It’s their show actually. I mean I’m very much a follow the people person.”

He warned that the show might not be as good if it were to follow the four lads now they’re all grown up.

“I think wisdom does not make a very good narrative.

“The Inbetweeners is full of characters who are delusional to a large extent.

“It’s a show about delusion; Simon is naive and romantic and thinks that he’s going to have this love story; and Will is pompous, he’s intellectually delusional; Neil’s obviously stupid; and Jay’s clearly delusional… he thinks that he’s this kind of sex god when actually he’s just this very vulnerable young man.

“When you get older, your delusions fall away, you look at life as it is. It means you get into less stupid situations I suppose, also the challenges get bigger; you can make larger mistakes when you get older.”

