02nd May 2025

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 2 May) is The Gift, the incredible 2015 psychological thriller written and directed by and starring Joel Edgerton (Warrior).

The film centres around a married couple named Robyn (Rebecca Hall) and Simon (Jason Bateman) who move to a new city when the latter gets a new job.

As they settle in their new home, they unexpectedly encounter Gordo (Edgerton, making his directorial debut), an acquaintance from Simon’s past, who begins repeatedly dropping in unannounced on the couple and delivering gifts.

Though Robyn sees no problem, Gordo’s presence makes Simon uncomfortable, leading to a confrontation between the pair.

Does Gordo have sinister intentions for the couple? And what happened between him and Simon in the past?

The Gift was a critical and commercial hit upon release, grossing $60 million and a reported $5 million and garnering a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s easy to see why the movie was so adored, with its twisty plot, its deeply unnerving atmosphere, its brilliant central trio of performances (particularly the against-type Bateman) and its unforgettable ending.

The Gift is airing on TV tonight on BBC One at 11.05 (except NI and Wales). It should also be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Free Guy – Film4 – 9pm

The hit 2021 action comedy about an ordinary guy (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers that he is a non-player character in a massively popular multiplayer online game.

The Rock – ITV4 – 9pm

In this deliriously fun action flick, a former SAS captain (Sean Connery) and an FBI chemist (Nicolas Cage) team up to stop a rogue general (Ed Harris) from launching chemical weapons on Alcatraz Island into San Francisco.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – E4 – 9pm

The sadly not very good sequel to the excellent action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The Business – Legend – 10.55pm

Danny Dyer re-teamed with the director of The Football Factory for this 2005 crime flick set in the Costa del Sol in Spain.

Crimes of the Future – BBC Two – 11pm

Body horror maestro David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome) returns to the sub-genre with a bang with this fascinating 2022 film.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Stewart and Léa Seydoux, Crimes of the Future is set in a world where audiences watch live surgeries take place as if they are performance art.

Alone – Film4 – 11.15pm

In this gripping and relentlessly tense horror thriller from 2020, a young woman (Jules Willcox) on a road trip across the Pacific Northwest wilderness becomes the target of a deranged and bloodthirsty psychopath (Marc Menchaca).

