18th Apr 2025

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

Stephen Porzio

Holding an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series features two huge stars.

Prime Video has just added all three seasons of The Fall – the excellent if extremely dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan.

Set in post-Troubles Belfast, the show follows Stella Gibson (Anderson), a detective superintendent with London’s Metropolitan Police who is drafted into the Northern Irish city to catch a serial killer.

As Gibson heads up a task force to catch the murderer, she battles her own personal demons and faces complications with the local authorities, who have no experience with cases such as this.

What makes The Fall unique, however, is that it reveals the serial killer from the outset.

The perpetrator is Paul Spector (Dornan), a father and a husband leading a double life who is hiding in plain sight.

Created by Allan Cubitt (Prime Suspect), The Fall aired between 2013 and 2016.

The series earned rave reviews during its 17-episode run for its consistently tense atmosphere and its focus on Gibson and Spector’s psychology. This is as the pair inch closer to each other in an unpredictable cat-and-mouse game.

Holding an average score of 85% over its three seasons on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read some of the glowing reviews for The Fall S1 below:

Daily Telegraph (UK): “Skin-crawling intensity.”

The Guardian: “Nobody does intelligent ice queen better than Anderson, and I’m assuming that awards makers are already preparing a Jamie Dornan stamp to save themselves time.”

The New Republic: “This is a work of great art that asks us a profound question in the treatment of murder – why are we watching; what do we want? My only uneasy answer is that I watched all five episodes in one sitting.”

People Magazine: “You want this monster caught, and yet every time he trips up, you wince. With only five episodes, The Fall makes for a perfect, not-too-long marathon.”

How to watch The Fall

The Fall is streaming in its entirety in the UK on Prime Video, Netflix, as well as the BBC Player.

Topics:

Ireland,Prime Video,Streaming

