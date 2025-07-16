A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

The film is based on a short story that was previously made into a Twilight Zone episode.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 16 July) is The Box, the underrated sci-fi thriller from cult writer-director Richard Kelly (Donnie Darko).

The 2009 film is based on the short story ‘Button, Button’ by Richard Matheson (Duel, I Am Legend), which was previously made into an episode of The Twilight Zone.

Kelly’s take on the story is set in ’70s America. It stars Cameron Diaz and James Marsden as a suburban married couple with a young son who are under financial strain.

One day, however, a mysterious stranger (Frank Langella) shows up at their house with a box and a sinister offer – one which, though frightening, could alleviate their money woes.

“If they press a button in the box, someone they do not know will die, and they will receive one million dollars,” a plot synopsis reads.

While it earned mixed reviews upon release and was not a box office hit, we’d argue The Box deserves a revisit.

This is thanks to its gorgeous cinematography, its unsettling mood, its haunting story and its memorably dark ending.

The Box is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on the channel Legend at 12.55am. It is also available to stream for free on Plex and Rakuten TV.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Jaws: The Revenge – ITV4 – 8pm

The fourth, final and widely considered worst entry in the Jaws franchise.

The Transporter – Film4 – 9pm

Jason Statham is… the transporter.

Amy – Sky Showcase – 9pm

The Oscar-winning 2015 documentary about legendary singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Entrapment – Legend Xtra – 9pm

The caper flick with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sean Connery and a whole bunch of lasers.

Highlander III: The Final Dimension – Legend – 9pm

Also known as Highlander III: The Sorcerer in some parts, this poorly regarded third entry in the fantasy franchise sees Christopher Lambert reprise his role as an immortal Scottish warrior.

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege – ITV4 – 9.55pm

The cop comedy sequel with a rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning you should probably avoid it.

Final Score – Sky Max – 10pm

In this decently received action thriller, an ex-soldier (Dave Bautista) wages a one-man war against armed terrorists who take control of a packed football stadium.

Conan the Barbarian – Film4 – 10.50pm

The 2011 remake of the ’80s Arnold Schwarzenegger-led sword and sorcery fantasy starring Jason Momoa.

Best of the Best – Legend – 11pm

The 1989 cult sports film about martial artists starring Eric Roberts.

The Disappearance – Legend Xtra – 11.10pm

Donald Sutherland headlines this ’70s thriller as a hitman whose wife disappears.