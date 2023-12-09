I’m A Celebrity viewers ask ‘what is happening’ as final four confirmed

‘What is happening with this voting’

Last night Marvin Humes became the latest celebrity to leave the Jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity leaving just four campmates left as we enter the final weekend.

Viewers on X were shocked to see the former JLS singer eliminated with many expecting him to make it into the final.

Earlier in the episode, Marvin took part in a Christmas-themed trial alongside Nigel Farage, returning to camp with five stars after having rotten Christmas dinner poured over their heads and drinking glasses of fish eye juice which they strained themselves using their teeth.

The campmates were then treated to a special and unexpected visit from their loved ones.

In the main camp, Marvin’s wife Rochelle, sat on the camp leader throne beside the campfire, waiting for her husband to come.

After the emotional reunions, Ant and Dec entered the camp to tell the campmates who would be going home.

While both Josie and Marvin were told the terrifying “It might be you”, it was Marvin who ultimately had to say his goodbyes.

Fans at home were absolutely devastated to see Marvin kicked out of camp, with one person writing: “I wanted Sam and Marvin top 2 i am DEVASTATED.”

Another wrote: “How has Marvin gone before Josie and Nigel?!” A third wrote: “I really wanted to see Sam, Tony and Marvin in the Top 3.”

Another added: “How is MARVIN out?! and Nigel is still in?!!! What is happening with this voting?!!!…. Danielle last night, Marvin tonight.”

