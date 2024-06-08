Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

A groundbreaking scene in the show’s 60-year history.

Doctor Who has has broken new ground by airing it’s first ever same-sex kiss in it’s 60-year history.

In episode six of the new series, which became available to stream last night on Disney+, the Time Lord falls for a handsome anti-hero named Rogue – played by Jonathan Groff – after a night of flirting and ballroom dancing.

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the doctor in the new intonation of the iconic series, has been lauded by critics and fans alike for the fresh energy he has brought to the role since stepping into the well-worn shoes in 2022.

The Sex Education and Barbie star became the first Black actor to portray the supernatural time-traveller, and will certainly go down in history after last night’s romantic display.

Many viewers rejoiced at the steamy scene, and took to Twitter to share their joy.

One person wrote, in all caps: “THE BEST KISS ON THE SHOW EVER THE ONLY TIME THE DOCTOR HAS EVER INITIATED A PURELY ROMANTIC KISS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE IT CHANGED ME IT MADE ME WHO I AM TODAY”

Another posted: “I need the doctor to go find rogue right the fuck now so we can get more kisses.”

i need the doctor to go find rogue right the fuck now so we can get more kisses #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/R0tCnZwXCB — char (@angelslikejaded) June 8, 2024

okay but rogue would be the type to kiss the doctor to shut him up pic.twitter.com/lvbBBebbOc — dr who lily (@lysleslily) June 8, 2024

My 10yo watching the first almost-kiss in #DoctorWho: “They’re gay!”

Husband, on guard: “Yeah, so?”

10yo: “That’s so cool!”



This generation’s pretty great, guys. — TeniBear (@TeniBear10) June 8, 2024

Doctor Who has long been a cultural touchstone for people in the LGBTQ community for generations, and has featured several characters and actors from across the LGBTQ spectrum over the years, including trans Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, who played Rose Noble in last year’s specials, and non-binary performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars champion Jinkx Monsoon, who played the personification of music, ‘the Maestro’, earlier in the season.

Last year’s mini-series started with the doctor running into Donna, who was with her daughter Rose, played by Finney.

In the episode, Finney’s transgender identity was worked into the plot as a group of teenage bullies cycle by on bikes, shouting at Rose and deadnaming her – calling her the name used before she transitioned.

Fuming, Donna says she’ll “get them”.

Donna added: “I would burn down the world for you, darling. Anyone has a go, I will be there and I will descend.”

Tate’s character is also shown alongside her mother Sylvia (Jacqueline King) in which they have an honest discussion after Sylvia accidentally misgenders Rose.

She then apologises, admitting she worries about being “clumsy” or saying the wrong thing.

The scene was praised across social media, with many saying it felt like a natural interaction.

Episode six will air on BBC One at 6:50pm this evening and is available to watch now on iPlayer.

