23rd Jul 2025

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film comes from the director of The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 23 July) is Stargate, the ’90s sci-fi action film that launched a franchise.

The story revolves around a professor named Daniel Jackson (James Spader, Avengers: Age of Ultron) in modern-day Egypt, who teams up with the US Air Force (led by Kurt Russell, Escape From New York) to unlock the code of an interstellar gateway.

Travelling through the wormhole, the professor and soldiers arrive on a planet that resembles ancient Egypt and is ruled by the tyrannical Ra (Jaye Davidson, The Crying Game), who holds the key to the Earth travellers’ safe return.

In order to escape from their intergalactic purgatory, Jackson and the soldiers need to convince the planet’s people that Ra must be overthrown.

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Roland Emmerich – in between the classics Universal Soldier and Independence Day – Stargate spawned several major TV shows, including Stargate: SG-1, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe.

The original though is airing on TV tonight on Sky Showcase at 8pm. It is also streaming on NOW and Prime Video.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow – ITV4 – 8pm

A rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes means you should probably avoid this cop comedy sequel.

Die Hard / Predator – Film4 – 9pm / 11.40pm

Two of the best action movies of all time, both directed by John McTiernan.

Bird on a Wire – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A ’90s action comedy starring Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn.

Kiss of the Dragon / Best of the Best II – Legend – 9pm / 11pm

A martial arts movie double bill.

Kevin and Perry Go Large – Comedy Central – 9pm

Two inseparable, hormonal, English boys and best friends (Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke), avoided by all others, head to Ibiza with Kevin’s parents in this big-screen spin-off of sketch show Harry Enfield & Chums.

Beverly Hills Cop – ITV4 – 9.45pm

In this classic action comedy, Eddie Murphy stars as a street-smart Detroit cop who travels to Los Angeles to solve the murder of his friend.

Emma – BBC Two – 11pm

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic romance novel.

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever – Sky Sci-Fi – 11pm

A sequel to Eli Roth’s breakthrough flesh-eating virus horror that its director – X trilogy filmmaker Ti West – disowned.

Blood and Money – Legend Xtra – 11.10pm

In this 2020 thriller, Tom Berenger (Platoon) plays an ageing Vietnam veteran who becomes tangled in a web of murder and deceit when he makes an unnerving discovery while hunting in the snowy forests of Maine.

action,Movies On TV,Sci-Fi

