Entertainment

28th Aug 2023

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

Steve Hopkins

The performer is said to have had both a brain and lumbar scan at hospital

Sir Elton John was reportedly hospitalised after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice.

The 76-year-old was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, where he was said to have been treated for minor injuries.

A representative for Elton said that the performer was discharged on Monday morning and is now back at home in “good health.”

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”

A source in Nice told MailOnline: “He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron. ‘He was hospitalised in the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital, but was only slightly injured.

“He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures.”

Elton has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after finishing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July, which was to be his last.

Elton has not, however, ruled out releasing new music.

In 2021, Elton underwent hip surgery after suffering a fall, which resulted in him having to reschedule a few shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

In July, Elton ended his farewell tour in Sweden, after more than 50 years of performing, and told the crowd: “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music? But I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for you.

“You bought the singles, albums and CDs and more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent – thank you. I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget? You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much.”

