Simon Cowell shares rare picture with son and everyone is saying the same thing

‘Everyone’s happy’

Former X-Factor judge Simon Cowell has shared a rare photo with his 11-year-old son Eric, promoting an explosion of heartwarming comments from fans.

The 65-year-old is in the process of filming the semi-finals of hit show America’s Got Talent and it appears from the post that Simon took the opportunity to bring Eric on to set and to show him around.

The image of the two was shared with the simple caption: “Everyone’s happy.”

After enjoying the rare opportunity to see the father and son duo together, fans have noticed a striking resemblance between Simon and Eric Cowell.

One commenter wrote: “His son not only looks like him, from the picture he looks like he got his Daddy’s attitude.”

While another added: “His son looks more like him than he does.”

A third comment reads: “He looks very much like his dad.”

Simon shares Eric with his 48-year-old fiancé Lauren Silverman.

The TV megastar has spoken on his time as a father in the past.

Last year Cowell told Hello: “20 years ago, I would have said I didn’t think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. So when I got the news I was going to be a dad – and the first time I saw his scan – I was literally obsessed.

“Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?”