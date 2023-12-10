Search icon

Entertainment

10th Dec 2023

Sam Thompson crowned I’m A Celeb winner 2023

Charlie Herbert

Sam thompson crowned I'm A Celeb winner

There’s a new king of the jungle

Sam Thompson has won this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Made in Chelsea star pipped former boxer and new best mate Tony Bellew to the crown, and is the new king of the jungle.

Earlier in Sunday’s final, Nigel Farage was confirmed as the third placed finisher, bowing out at the same stage of the competition as fellow politician Matt Hancock did last year.

The final saw Sam, Nigel and Tony take part in separate bushtucker trials as they tried to win their dream three course meal and drink.

Speaking before confirmation of Sam’s win, Tony said he predicted the reality TV star would win the show.

Pointing to Sam in the studio he said: “I’m not going to lie, I predicted the King was here. This is your King of the Jungle, he’s here.”

Speaking about his experience and his friendship with his co-star, Tony added: “It wasn’t easy, it was very difficult. I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam. Marvin was part of it as well, I can’t believe he’s not sat here. It’s the first time I’ve sat with strangers and thought you are just sound people.”

When asked about what it would mean to him to win the series, Sam said: “I just wanted to hit Cyclone, everything else is a bonus, everything here feels like a dream.”

Congratulations Sam!

Related links:

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith Oscars slap saved their marriage

Topics:

I'm A Celeb,Sam Thompson,Television,Tony Bellew

RELATED ARTICLES

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

I'm A Celeb

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

By Charlie Herbert

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

By Charlie Herbert

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

I'm A Celeb

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Watch a stuntman perform an absolutely ridiculous 125 feet “Leap of Faith” for the Assassin’s Creed movie

Assassins Creed

Watch a stuntman perform an absolutely ridiculous 125 feet “Leap of Faith” for the Assassin’s Creed movie

By Matt Tate

Revealed: the countries that cheat the most on GTA

Gaming

Revealed: the countries that cheat the most on GTA

By Charlie Herbert

The original ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ Simpsons ending is blowing people’s minds

TV

The original ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ Simpsons ending is blowing people’s minds

By Paul Moore

This three-year-old is a better DJ than you (Video)

DJ

This three-year-old is a better DJ than you (Video)

By Tom Victor

Rapper Slim 400 dies aged 33 after LA shooting

Dead

Rapper Slim 400 dies aged 33 after LA shooting

By Danny Jones

23 of the most ridiculous movie reviews you will ever read

Movies

23 of the most ridiculous movie reviews you will ever read

By Matt Tate

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

Chelsea

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

By Callum Boyle

Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

Football

Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

By Callum Boyle

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

Confusion over Prince Louis ‘missing finger’ in royal family Xmas photo

Christmas

Confusion over Prince Louis ‘missing finger’ in royal family Xmas photo

By Charlie Herbert

I’m A Celeb viewers call for Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew to get their own show

I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb viewers call for Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew to get their own show

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

There’s a way to save a fortune on group train tickets, but hardly anyone knows about it

lifehack

There’s a way to save a fortune on group train tickets, but hardly anyone knows about it

By Jordan Gold

Paul Pogba has reportedly been ruled out of Liverpool clash

Liverpool

Paul Pogba has reportedly been ruled out of Liverpool clash

By Darragh Murphy

Watch as bad blood boils over when Alex Oliveira taunts a stunned Will Brooks after victory

Alex Oliveira

Watch as bad blood boils over when Alex Oliveira taunts a stunned Will Brooks after victory

By Darragh Murphy

Man loses his wallet at a 2003 festival; those who find it hold a yearly drinking session in his honour

Reading Festival

Man loses his wallet at a 2003 festival; those who find it hold a yearly drinking session in his honour

By Tony Cuddihy

I’m A Celebrity hit with complaints after Arlene Phillips’ joke

Arlene Phillips

I’m A Celebrity hit with complaints after Arlene Phillips’ joke

By Kieran Galpin

The Mountain easily crushes a 365kg deadlift ahead of World’s Strongest Man

Deadlift

The Mountain easily crushes a 365kg deadlift ahead of World’s Strongest Man

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories