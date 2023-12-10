Sam Thompson crowned I’m A Celeb winner 2023

There’s a new king of the jungle

Sam Thompson has won this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Made in Chelsea star pipped former boxer and new best mate Tony Bellew to the crown, and is the new king of the jungle.

Infectious energy, non-stop entertainment and unlimited hugs! 🤩 TV star Sam bounces home as your 2023 King of the Jungle! 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LeC1jRSGIe — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 10, 2023

Earlier in Sunday’s final, Nigel Farage was confirmed as the third placed finisher, bowing out at the same stage of the competition as fellow politician Matt Hancock did last year.

The final saw Sam, Nigel and Tony take part in separate bushtucker trials as they tried to win their dream three course meal and drink.

‘There’s a lot of people that would like a snake to strangle me, I suppose’ 🐍 @Nigel_Farage #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/91GJnHaAi3 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 10, 2023

Speaking before confirmation of Sam’s win, Tony said he predicted the reality TV star would win the show.

Pointing to Sam in the studio he said: “I’m not going to lie, I predicted the King was here. This is your King of the Jungle, he’s here.”

Speaking about his experience and his friendship with his co-star, Tony added: “It wasn’t easy, it was very difficult. I definitely think I was put here to be around Sam. Marvin was part of it as well, I can’t believe he’s not sat here. It’s the first time I’ve sat with strangers and thought you are just sound people.”

When asked about what it would mean to him to win the series, Sam said: “I just wanted to hit Cyclone, everything else is a bonus, everything here feels like a dream.”

Congratulations Sam!

