04th Apr 2025

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film deserves a much bigger audience.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 4 April) is Prince of Darkness, the supremely underrated upon-release 1987 horror from writer-director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing).

The film follows a group of scientists in Los Angeles who are asked to assist a Catholic priest (Donald Pleasence, reteaming with Carpenter) in investigating an ancient cylinder of liquid discovered in a monastery.

However, they soon come to learn that the mysterious substance is in fact, the essence of Satan.

Unfairly slept upon at the time of its release by most critics, Prince of Darkness’ cool mix of sci-fi and horror, palpable sense of dread, and surrealistic imagery has seen it come to be regarded as Carpenter’s most underrated flick.

The movie is airing on TV tonight on Legend Xtra at 10.50pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other films on TV this evening:

Daddy’s Home – Channel 4 – 9pm

This hit comedy centres on a mild-mannered stepdad (Will Ferrell) who vies for the attention of his wife’s children when their biological father (Mark Wahlberg) returns.

Parker – Legend – 9pm

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez star in this watchable action-heist flick.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Film4 – 9pm

The sadly not very good sequel to the excellent action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The Hunter’s Prayer – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Avatar’s Sam Worthington plays a conflicted hitman helping a young woman to avenge the death of her family in this 2017 action thriller.

Vehicle 19 – Legend – 11.20pm

Paul Walker is the lead of this decent thriller set in South Africa in which he plays a man who unknowingly picks up a rental car that winds up tying him to a web of corrupt local police.

Team America: World Police – Film4 – 11.50pm

The beloved action comedy satire made with puppets.

Check out our interview with Severance star Dichen Lachman about the show’s shocking season two finale:

