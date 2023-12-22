Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s most shocking movies

If you know, you know

One of 2023’s most shocking movies, Saltburn, has just been added to Prime Video.

The psychological thriller stars Ireland’s own Barry Keoghan (who received a Golden Globe nom for his performance) as Oliver, a student at Oxford in 2006 who struggles to fit in amongst the university’s upper class pupils.

Eventually befriending the affluent and popular Felix (Jacob Elordi), the latter invites Oliver to stay with his parents (Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike) and sister (Irish actress Alison Oliver) for summer at Saltburn – their sprawling family estate.

While there, however, Oliver grows more and more obsessed with Felix, his family and Saltburn itself.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), the movie was only released in Irish and UK cinemas last month.

And upon arrival, it provoked plenty of discussion thanks to its darkly comedic tone, great performances and twisty screenplay, as well as its numerous graphic scenes (which we will not spoil for you).

Holding a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score, here are some of the positive reviews Saltburn has received:

ABC News: “Love it or loathe it, Emerald Fennell’s delicious takedown of the upper classes keeps you glued to Barry Keoghan as a poorboy driven to madness and worse by a rich Adonis (Jacob Elordi) and his hilariously vampiric mom (an Oscar-ready Rosamund Pike).”

Observer: “The power of Barry Keoghan’s centre-ring performance cannot be adequately over-praised.”

ReelViews: “Questionable late-movie choices don’t diminish Saltburn’s admirable qualities: its audacity, energy, and unpredictability.”

Rolling Stone: “Come for the class warfare and the occasional shots-fired zingers about the rich being different than you and me. Stay for Keoghan.”

Time Out: “Emerald Fennell’s deliciously dark comedy sticks the knife into the English class system and gives it a proper twist.”

Meanwhile, JOE’s own review for the movie stated:

“There are at least four scenes in Keoghan’s new movie that will be scorched into your brain for hours, days, weeks after the end credits have rolled, with at least one of these causing a unique physical reaction within the viewer. Your brain will be screaming to both look anywhere but at the screen, while simultaneously making it impossible to tear your eyes away from what’s happening.”

Saltburn is streaming on Prime Video in Ireland and the UK right now. Check out its trailer right here: