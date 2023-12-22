Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Dec 2023

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s most shocking movies

Stephen Porzio

If you know, you know

One of 2023’s most shocking movies, Saltburn, has just been added to Prime Video.

The psychological thriller stars Ireland’s own Barry Keoghan (who received a Golden Globe nom for his performance) as Oliver, a student at Oxford in 2006 who struggles to fit in amongst the university’s upper class pupils.

Eventually befriending the affluent and popular Felix (Jacob Elordi), the latter invites Oliver to stay with his parents (Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike) and sister (Irish actress Alison Oliver) for summer at Saltburn – their sprawling family estate.

While there, however, Oliver grows more and more obsessed with Felix, his family and Saltburn itself.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), the movie was only released in Irish and UK cinemas last month.

And upon arrival, it provoked plenty of discussion thanks to its darkly comedic tone, great performances and twisty screenplay, as well as its numerous graphic scenes (which we will not spoil for you).

Holding a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score, here are some of the positive reviews Saltburn has received:

ABC News: “Love it or loathe it, Emerald Fennell’s delicious takedown of the upper classes keeps you glued to Barry Keoghan as a poorboy driven to madness and worse by a rich Adonis (Jacob Elordi) and his hilariously vampiric mom (an Oscar-ready Rosamund Pike).”

Observer: “The power of Barry Keoghan’s centre-ring performance cannot be adequately over-praised.”

ReelViews: “Questionable late-movie choices don’t diminish Saltburn’s admirable qualities: its audacity, energy, and unpredictability.”

Rolling Stone: “Come for the class warfare and the occasional shots-fired zingers about the rich being different than you and me. Stay for Keoghan.”

Time Out: “Emerald Fennell’s deliciously dark comedy sticks the knife into the English class system and gives it a proper twist.”

Meanwhile, JOE’s own review for the movie stated:

“There are at least four scenes in Keoghan’s new movie that will be scorched into your brain for hours, days, weeks after the end credits have rolled, with at least one of these causing a unique physical reaction within the viewer. Your brain will be screaming to both look anywhere but at the screen, while simultaneously making it impossible to tear your eyes away from what’s happening.”

Saltburn is streaming on Prime Video in Ireland and the UK right now. Check out its trailer right here:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

By Nina McLaughlin

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Essential highlights from The Queen’s Green Planet documentary

David Attenborough

Essential highlights from The Queen’s Green Planet documentary

By Ciara Knight

Ricky Gervais’ new comedy special to air on Netflix on Christmas Day

Ricky Gervais’ new comedy special to air on Netflix on Christmas Day

By Joseph Loftus

Tina Turner’s husband gave her one of his kidneys so that she could live longer

tina turner

Tina Turner’s husband gave her one of his kidneys so that she could live longer

By Steve Hopkins

Game of Thrones opening titles given the DIY treatment

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones opening titles given the DIY treatment

By JOE

Another new Alan Partridge series is already in the works

Alan Partridge

Another new Alan Partridge series is already in the works

By Kyle Picknell

Viewers were expecting far too much when Michael Phelps raced a shark

Michael Phelps

Viewers were expecting far too much when Michael Phelps raced a shark

By Darragh Murphy

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

Health

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

By JOE

Ricky Gervais doesn’t care about being cancelled and loves offensive jokes

Ricky Gervais doesn’t care about being cancelled and loves offensive jokes

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Maurizio Sarri found a novel way of getting around the stadium smoking ban

Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri found a novel way of getting around the stadium smoking ban

By Wayne Farry

Biennial World Cup could cost domestic leagues and UEFA €8billion, says report

Arsene Wenger

Biennial World Cup could cost domestic leagues and UEFA €8billion, says report

By Daniel Brown

QUIZ: Only Game of Thrones fans that get 100% in this test can join the Night’s Watch

Game of Thrones

QUIZ: Only Game of Thrones fans that get 100% in this test can join the Night’s Watch

By Paul Moore

Michael Johnson’s 17-year 400m world record has finally been broken

2016 Rio Olympics

Michael Johnson’s 17-year 400m world record has finally been broken

By Tom Victor

On Ross Barkley, Schrödinger’s footballer

Chelsea

On Ross Barkley, Schrödinger’s footballer

By Kyle Picknell

Donald Trump said lots of Donald Trump things as he announced new president run for 2024

Donald Trump

Donald Trump said lots of Donald Trump things as he announced new president run for 2024

By Dave Hanratty

Load more stories