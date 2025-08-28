Search icon

Entertainment

28th Aug 2025

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

Nina McLaughlin

It’s one of the most memorable names in entertainment, but it’s not on his passport.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t adore Jack Black.

He has given us so many laughs as the iconic music teacher Dewey Finn in School of Rock, and graced our ears with the clever lyrical prowess of Tenacious D.

The name is synonymous with carefree, hilarious behaviour and eccentricity, but what if we told you that Jack Black in fact isn’t the star’s real name.

According to Empire Online, Jack was born in 1969 in Santa Monica, California to Judith Love Cohen and Thomas William Black.

The birth name they gave their son is Thomas Jacob Black. Still a very impressive name, but it’s no Jack Black. The rhyming just can’t be matched.

It turns out not many people knew that Jack Black wasn’t the Tropic Thunder stars real name.

One X user tweeted: “Jack Black’s name is actually Thomas my whole life’s a lie.”

Black’s parents were successful in their own right.

Both of his parents served as aerospace engineers and worked on the Hubble Space Telescope, while Judith famously helped Apollo 13 return to Earth in 1970 after an oxygen tank ruptured.

His parents divorced when he was 10 years old, and Judith later remarried, but both parents supported Jack in his career. While Judith died in 2016, Thomas still supports Jack and has appeared at movie premieres alongside his son and his grandchildren.

Judith retired in 1990 and, along with her third husband David, founded a publishing company aimed at encouraging girls to pursue science.

Judith passed away in 2016 at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of achievements in both engineering and publishing.

Jack has continued to pay tribute to his mother on social media, underscoring her dual roles as a “bad-ass aerospace engineer” and a “loving mother.”

Topics:

celebrity,Entertainment,Jack Black,School of Rock

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

By Charlie Herbert

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

harlan coben

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

By JOE

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 61

By Stephen Porzio

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

mystery thriller

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

By Stephen Porzio

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025 gets shock cancellation after one season

Crime Thriller

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025 gets shock cancellation after one season

By Stephen Porzio

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

By Harry Warner

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

Football

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

By Sammi Minion

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

Football

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

By Harry Warner

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

police raid

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

By JOE

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League title decider

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League title decider

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

Football

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

By Sammi Minion

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

Chris Froome

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

By Sammi Minion

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

Immigration

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

By JOE

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

harlan coben

A brand new Harlan Coben thriller show is coming to Prime Video very soon

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories