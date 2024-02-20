People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

Some viewers are only just discovering one of the best crime shows of the last 20 years

True Detective first aired back in 2014, and was met with huge critical acclaim.

Averaging 8.9 stars on IMDb, the show is an anthology series, meaning that each series has its own localised narrative.

The first season of the show starred the likes of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, with later seasons starring actors such as Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn.

The latest season of the show has just finished airing, and although it received mixed reviews, it has brought the more acclaimed earlier seasons back into focus.

Season 4 stars Jodie Foster, it investigates the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

“True Detective Season 4 needs to chill the f**k out. So goddamn creepy,” one person wrote.

A second said: “True detective season 4 been amazing so far.”

While a third put: “Season 4 may not be the True Detective I expected but it’s definitely the True Detective I needed.”

However, following the latest season hitting screens, it has brought a new wave of fans to the show.

“Just finished True Detective season 1 and holy s**t that was fantastic,” one person wrote online.

A second joked: “True Detective shouldn’t make new seasons. They should just replay season one every 3-4 years. It’s not their fault season 1 was the perfect series.”

“I’m sick that it took me this long to discover how GOOD True Detective is,” a third wrote.

While a fourth said: “A reminder to everyone that Season 1 of True Detective is the pinnacle of TV.”