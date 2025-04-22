One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

Starring a legend of the genre, the film is currently unavailable to stream.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 22 April) is Open Range, the 2003 revisionist Western directed by and starring Kevin Costner.

Based on the novel The Open Range Men, the film is set in the 19th century. It centres around Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) and his cowhands, Charley (Costner) and Mose (Abraham Benrubi), who are driving cattle across a large expanse of country.

“When Mose ventures into a sparse village to buy a few necessities, he is met with violent hostility from Denton Baxter (Michael Gambon), an affluent landowner, and his right-hand man, Poole (James Russo),” the plot synopsis.

“When Mose doesn’t come back, Boss and Charley realise he’s in trouble, so they plot to get him back and get revenge on those who captured him.”

Co-starring Annette Bening and Diego Luna, Open Range was a solid hit both at the box office and with critics.

The movie earned particular praise for Costner and Duvall’s chemistry, as well as for the film’s cinematography and its climactic shootout.

Its stature has only improved since its release, with many publications – including Collider and Entertainment Weekly – placing Open Range on their lists of the best Westerns of the 21st century.

Open Range is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 12.45am. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Artifice Girl – Film4 – 9pm

This 2022 sci-fi psychological thriller about a rapidly advancing AI has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Alex Cross – ITV4 – 9pm

Tyler Perry replaces Morgan Freeman in the serial killer thriller franchise based around the talented detective Cross.

Grown Ups 2 – Comedy Central – 9pm

Adam Sandler and his pals headline this comedy sequel that was a hit at the box office but not with critics.

Double Team – Legend – 9pm

The 1997 buddy action flick starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, alongside basketball player Dennis Rodman.

Braven – Legend Xtra – 9pm

In this well-reviewed action thriller, a logger (Jason Momoa) and his father (Stephen Lang) on a trip to their hunting cabin find themselves fighting for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers.

Bullet Boy – BBC Three – 10pm

Adolescence’s Ashley Walters stars in this 2004 British crime drama as a young man in London who has just served time in prison and is trying to turn his life around.

Firestarter – Film4 – 10.55pm

The most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron plays the kid’s father.

Butterfly on a Wheel – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

A man (Pierce Brosnan) kidnaps the daughter of a couple (Gerard Butler and Maria Bello) and forces the two to comply with a series of daunting tasks in this 2007 thriller.