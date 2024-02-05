Search icon

Entertainment

05th Feb 2024

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

Stephen Porzio

The surprise horror hit comes from the writers of A Quiet Place.

Netflix viewers have been raving about the horror movie Haunt that was recently added to the service, with several saying that it gave them “anxiety”.

Released in 2019, the film takes place on Halloween and centres on a group of friends who visit an ‘extreme’ haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears.

“The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realisation that some nightmares are real,” the plot synopsis adds.

Haunt was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (who are best known for working on the A Quiet Place screenplay) and was produced by horror icon Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving).

And upon initial release, it was well-liked by critics – scoring a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, however, the movie only earned a limited US cinema run and did not arrive to theatres in the UK.

New Netflix addition Haunt has been called “pretty terrifying” and a “must-watch”

Thankfully though, it has since gotten a surprise second-life having been added to Irish and UK Netflix last week.

It even nabbed the number one spot on the streamer’s film chart in the United Kingdom, with some viewers rushing to social media after watching it to leave the following positive reviews:

Haunt is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola refuses to sign players from two clubs no matter what

Football

Pep Guardiola refuses to sign players from two clubs no matter what

By Callum Boyle

Met Office issues major snow warning as large parts of UK set for deluge

Met Office issues major snow warning as large parts of UK set for deluge

By Nina McLaughlin

OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

A deep dive into the classic Simpsons that perfectly captures that massive boxing match feeling

Boxing

A deep dive into the classic Simpsons that perfectly captures that massive boxing match feeling

By Wil Jones

Channel 4’s new comedy is already being compared to The Inbetweeners

TV

Channel 4’s new comedy is already being compared to The Inbetweeners

By Paul Moore

Will Smith confirms that he’ll be back for Bad Boys 3 with Martin Lawrence

bad boys

Will Smith confirms that he’ll be back for Bad Boys 3 with Martin Lawrence

By Tony Cuddihy

QUIZ: Can you guess the 90s children’s TV show from the character or presenter?

90s

QUIZ: Can you guess the 90s children’s TV show from the character or presenter?

By James Dawson

All of your favourite shows could be delayed due to an impending writers’ strike

Movies

All of your favourite shows could be delayed due to an impending writers’ strike

By Rory Cashin

The most ‘captivating, chilling, and sublime’ documentary in recent years is on TV

Movies

The most ‘captivating, chilling, and sublime’ documentary in recent years is on TV

By Paul Moore

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Callum Boyle

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

By Nina McLaughlin

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

Arsenal

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Rock n Roll Hall of Famer and writer behind ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ dies

Cynthia Weil

Rock n Roll Hall of Famer and writer behind ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ dies

By Steve Hopkins

There’s now a smartphone that can last 15 days without being charged

Mobile Phones

There’s now a smartphone that can last 15 days without being charged

By Simon Lloyd

Paul Merson’s warning for Arsenal actually makes perfect sense

Arsenal

Paul Merson’s warning for Arsenal actually makes perfect sense

By Robert Redmond

EA Sports confirm there will be no FIFA 21 demo

FIFA 21

EA Sports confirm there will be no FIFA 21 demo

By Reuben Pinder

Why Man City should prioritise signing Harry Kane over Jack Grealish

Aston Villa

Why Man City should prioritise signing Harry Kane over Jack Grealish

By Reuben Pinder

WATCH: Sadio Mane gives Neymar a taste of his own medicine

Liverpool

WATCH: Sadio Mane gives Neymar a taste of his own medicine

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories