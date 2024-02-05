Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

The surprise horror hit comes from the writers of A Quiet Place.

Netflix viewers have been raving about the horror movie Haunt that was recently added to the service, with several saying that it gave them “anxiety”.

Released in 2019, the film takes place on Halloween and centres on a group of friends who visit an ‘extreme’ haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears.

“The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realisation that some nightmares are real,” the plot synopsis adds.

Haunt was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (who are best known for working on the A Quiet Place screenplay) and was produced by horror icon Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving).

And upon initial release, it was well-liked by critics – scoring a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, however, the movie only earned a limited US cinema run and did not arrive to theatres in the UK.

Thankfully though, it has since gotten a surprise second-life having been added to Irish and UK Netflix last week.

It even nabbed the number one spot on the streamer’s film chart in the United Kingdom, with some viewers rushing to social media after watching it to leave the following positive reviews:

Love a horror movie me currently sat watching haunt on Netflix it's giving me anxiety oh the highest scale😑unlocked a new fear of horror houses and chainsaws 😫😂 — Paris🩷 (@Pariselix09) January 31, 2024

Just watched Haunt on Netflix. It contained a lot of my 2 great fears, confined spaces & the dark so my anxiety was on one. Now about to watch Deep Fear & I love sharks so the more the merrier. I’m so desperate to do a shark cage experience with great whites 🦈 — 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 💙 (@MelanieJaneA_) February 3, 2024

Well ‘Haunt’ on Netflix is pretty terrifying isn’t it — joshua 🌈 (@joshpwills) February 2, 2024

‘Haunt’ on Netflix is a must watch. But make sure it’s daylight outside, all lights on still and no noisy neighbours coz the slightest sound u will jump out of your skin xoxo — SallyH (@Sally_h3x) February 3, 2024

Haunt on Netflix is one of the most decent horrors I’ve seen in a while — Pat Buckley (@pBuckley05) February 4, 2024

Haunt is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now.