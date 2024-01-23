Search icon

23rd Jan 2024

Netflix viewers hail ‘powerful’ new sci-fi film a 10/10

Stephen Porzio

Directed by an Oscar-winner, the film features one of the stars of hit Netflix crime drama Top Boy in its lead role.

Netflix has just added The Kitchen, one of the best-reviewed sci-fi movies of recent years, to its library around the world.

Co-directed by Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) alongside Kibwe Tavares, the film is set in 2044 London where the the gap between the rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.

In this near-future, all forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city.

One of these housing blocks, dubbed The Kitchen, is set to be demolished. Despite being ordered to leave, however, its occupants refuse to move out of the place they call home.

“It’s here we meet Izi (Kane Robinson, Top Boy), a resident of The Kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family,” the plot synopsis reads.

“We follow our unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.”

Top Boy’s Kane Robinson in The Kitchen, the sci-fi streaming on Netflix across the world

Also featuring former footballer and media pundit Ian Wright in a showy supporting role, The Kitchen has earned acclaim from critics since premiering at last year’s BFI London Film Festival.

This is thanks to the way it uses the sci-fi genre to explore contemporary issues, as well as its heartfelt story, its soulful performances and its subtle, stylishly-realised vision of the future.

Currently holding an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, here is a sample of some of the positive reviews the movie has earned from critics:

Associated Press: “A well-executed film about a familiar kind of urban dystopian nightmare.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Bleak and often beautiful…”

The Observer: “Kaluuya and Tavares aren’t interested in sentimentality. Instead, the film serves as haunting ‘what if’ scenario, offering viewers a glimpse of a possible future.”

Rolling Stone: “While it runs you through the gamut of emotions, you’ll end up full of warmth while also unmistakably concerned. It will also leave you pondering one other question: Is there anything Daniel Kaluuya can’t do?”

The Kitchen is streaming on Netflix now in the UK.

