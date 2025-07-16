Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5 trailer is finally here

The first trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has arrived.

After a wait of three years, the show’s return is nearly upon us – and the first full trailer is here. You can watch it above.

The season is due to release Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) on November 26, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Christmas Day, and the Finale (Episode 8) on New Year’s Eve.

Fans have responded to the new Stranger Things trailer

The trailer for the final season of Stranger Things has fans feeling emotional.

“Can’t believe this is the final chapter. We literally grew up with these kids. One last ride,” one person wrote.

A second put: “My hands are cold, my eyes are teary. I never realized how involved I have became with this series.”

“This is the peak of Netflix, after this there will be nothing like it,” a third said.