Search icon

Entertainment

16th Jul 2025

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Nina McLaughlin

Stranger Things season 5 trailer is finally here

The first trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has arrived.

After a wait of three years, the show’s return is nearly upon us – and the first full trailer is here. You can watch it above.

The season is due to release Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) on November 26, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Christmas Day, and the Finale (Episode 8) on New Year’s Eve.

Fans have responded to the new Stranger Things trailer

The trailer for the final season of Stranger Things has fans feeling emotional.

“Can’t believe this is the final chapter. We literally grew up with these kids. One last ride,” one person wrote.

A second put: “My hands are cold, my eyes are teary. I never realized how involved I have became with this series.”

“This is the peak of Netflix, after this there will be nothing like it,” a third said.

Topics:

Netflix,Stranger Things

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

Crime series

Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Irish shows

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove a very dark sci-fi thriller movie

Horror

Netflix is about to remove a very dark sci-fi thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

BBC

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

By Charlie Herbert

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

Health

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

By Nina McLaughlin

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

BBC

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

By SportsJOE

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Football

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

Affiliate

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

By Jonny Yates

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Coca Cola

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories