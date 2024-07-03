A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

It’s got a solid 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We’re half way through the week and if you’re looking for a bit of extra motivation to get through today, there are some great movies on TV to look forward to this evening.

Our pick of the bunch is a relentlessly tense thriller from 2020 – Alone.

The film follows a young woman (Jules Willcox) who desperately tries to escape a deranged and bloodthirsty psychopath (Marc Menchaca) in the Pacific Northwest wilderness.

The simple plot and vast wilderness setting adds to the tension which is ramped up throughout this film and polished off by some excellent performances by the two leads.

While gaining a very impressive 94% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has proved a bit divisive since its release, with an audience score of just 53% .

However, if you’re looking for an entertaining psychological thriller with a simple but effective plot, then Alone is definitely the movie for you.

You can check out Alone on Film Four at 11.40pm.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – Film Four – 6.35pm

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic 2003 rom-com about a couple who choose each other as clashing romantic experiments.

For Your Eyes Only – ITV4 – 8pm

Roger Moore stars as James Bond, who is assigned to find a missing British vessel equipped with a weapons encryption device and prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

The Equalizer – Film Four – 9pm

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, a former Marine and former Central Intelligence Agency Case Officer who reluctantly returns to action in order to protect a teenage trafficking victim from members of the Russian mafia.

Animal Kingdom – Film Four – 1.35am

2010 Australian crime drama starring Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton and Guy Pearce, which follows a seventeen-year-old boy who navigates his survival amongst an explosive criminal family and the detective who thinks he can save him.