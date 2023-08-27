Molly-Mae feared she would never feel happy again after baby girl’s birth

Molly-Mae Hague has bravely opened up about how she struggled with her mental health during the early days of motherhood.

The reality star said she was worried she would never feel happy again after welcoming her baby girl.

The new mum welcomed her daughter Bambi in January but found the first few weeks of postpartum recovery extremely tough.

In a recent video, the mum said she was worried she’d never feel happy again after Bambi’s birth.

She told her followers that there was one day when Bambi was screaming and crying because she had colic. The reality star admitted she was finding everything so tough and overwhelming.

Molly-Mae said she rushed into vlogging again because she wanted to be present for her followers.

However, the new mum said she definitely rushed into things way too quickly.

“I think seeing that little video clip made me really reflect on how ridiculously far I’ve come.

She also said she “wasn’t sure I was ever going to feel happy again”.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague

The mum continued, “That’s how hard I found the first few weeks.”

Now that her daughter is seven months old, Molly-Mae said she finally feels like she’s ‘experiencing’ motherhood.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record as you know I have spoken about motherhood a lot and how I found it a lot harder than I thought I would but I just want to say to those other mums out there that have that young, newborn screaming baby and you’re finding it really, really hard.”

“I know I’ve said it so many times but I just want to reiterate it, I promise you it gets so much easier,” she added.

Her followers praised her for being so honest about her postpartum mental health, especially with so many other mums suffering in silence.

