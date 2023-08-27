Search icon

Entertainment

27th Aug 2023

Molly-Mae feared she would never feel happy again after baby girl’s birth

Kat O'Connor

Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae Hague has bravely opened up about how she struggled with her mental health during the early days of motherhood.

The reality star said she was worried she would never feel happy again after welcoming her baby girl.

The new mum welcomed her daughter Bambi in January but found the first few weeks of postpartum recovery extremely tough.

In a recent video, the mum said she was worried she’d never feel happy again after Bambi’s birth.

She told her followers that there was one day when Bambi was screaming and crying because she had colic. The reality star admitted she was finding everything so tough and overwhelming.

Molly-Mae said she rushed into vlogging again because she wanted to be present for her followers.

However, the new mum said she definitely rushed into things way too quickly.

“I think seeing that little video clip made me really reflect on how ridiculously far I’ve come.

She also said she “wasn’t sure I was ever going to feel happy again”.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague

The mum continued, “That’s how hard I found the first few weeks.”

Now that her daughter is seven months old, Molly-Mae said she finally feels like she’s ‘experiencing’ motherhood.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record as you know I have spoken about motherhood a lot and how I found it a lot harder than I thought I would but I just want to say to those other mums out there that have that young, newborn screaming baby and you’re finding it really, really hard.”

“I know I’ve said it so many times but I just want to reiterate it, I promise you it gets so much easier,” she added.

Her followers praised her for being so honest about her postpartum mental health, especially with so many other mums suffering in silence.

Related links:

Topics:

Life,Mental Health,Molly-Mae

RELATED ARTICLES

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

Life

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

By Callum Boyle

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the Love Island contestants has dropped out for ‘personal reasons’

Love Island

One of the Love Island contestants has dropped out for ‘personal reasons’

By Keeley Ryan

A major change is happening to the X Factor and it will disappoint a lot of viewers

Television

A major change is happening to the X Factor and it will disappoint a lot of viewers

By Laura Holland

Johnnie Walker have launched a White Walker whiskey for Game of Thrones fans

Entertainment

Johnnie Walker have launched a White Walker whiskey for Game of Thrones fans

By Paul Moore

Bohemian Rhapsody is 40 years old – we pay tribute with pics, facts and new footage

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is 40 years old – we pay tribute with pics, facts and new footage

By Lia Nicholls

Michael Owen so jealous of Love Island daughter and wife he needed counselling

autobiography

Michael Owen so jealous of Love Island daughter and wife he needed counselling

By Kieran Galpin

PICS: “Broke” 50 Cent in trouble for photos of himself lying in a heap of money

50 Cent

PICS: “Broke” 50 Cent in trouble for photos of himself lying in a heap of money

By Alan Loughnane

Russell Crowe considered walking away from Gladiator because he thought it was “absolute rubbish”

Entertainment

Russell Crowe considered walking away from Gladiator because he thought it was “absolute rubbish”

By Callum Boyle

Scarlett Moffatt hits out at trolls who criticised appearance of her baby son

Entertainment

Scarlett Moffatt hits out at trolls who criticised appearance of her baby son

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

At Home with the Fury's

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

By Callum Boyle

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

By Lee Costello

Spain head coach criticises ‘inappropriate’ Luis Rubiales kiss

Football

Spain head coach criticises ‘inappropriate’ Luis Rubiales kiss

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi scores sensational goal on MLS debut

Football

Lionel Messi scores sensational goal on MLS debut

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

‘Human error’ judged to be the cause of the controversy at the end of last season’s final race

Abu Dhabi

‘Human error’ judged to be the cause of the controversy at the end of last season’s final race

By Callum Boyle

FIFA 19 demo release date and nine playable teams confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 19 demo release date and nine playable teams confirmed

By Wayne Farry

Steven Gerrard has directly addressed the Rangers rumours on live TV

Rangers

Steven Gerrard has directly addressed the Rangers rumours on live TV

By Robert Redmond

I fulfilled my childhood dream of making a secret book compartment

Books

I fulfilled my childhood dream of making a secret book compartment

By Ciara Knight

Drivers could be fined thousands for not keeping inside of their cars clean

Collision

Drivers could be fined thousands for not keeping inside of their cars clean

By Kieran Galpin

QUIZ: How well do you remember Celtic players of the 2000s?

Celtic

QUIZ: How well do you remember Celtic players of the 2000s?

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories