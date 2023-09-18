Search icon

Entertainment

18th Sep 2023

Martin Compston says there’s a ‘Line of Duty 7’ WhatsApp group

Joseph Loftus

Is it coming back?

Fans are feeling their ears prick up after news emerged that there’s a WhatsApp group floating amongst cast members with the name, Line of Duty 7.

The series, which was created by Jed Mercurio, last appeared on our screens back in 2021 with Adrian Dunbar’s Superintendent, Ted Hastings, and his team, identifying “The Fourth Man” and derailing corruption within the force.

The season wrapped up most of the major storyline – however some loose ends remained, giving fans a little hope to hold onto regarding another season.

Now, one cast member, has given fans much more hope, claiming that a WhatsApp group has been updated.

Actor Martin Compston, who has played DI Steve Arnott since the first season, said that the cast are in a WhatsApp group along with Jed and now he claims that Jed has updated the chat’s name to indicate a seventh season.

Speaking on the Restless Natives podcast alongside co-host and former The Sun reporter Gordon Smart, Martin said: “This happened a long time ago, because there absolutely is no immediate plans. Jed’s on strike, we’re all filming different stuff.

“It’s just, we had a WhatsApp group called Line of Duty 6 and then just a while ago Jed changed the name of it to Line of Duty 7. But what I love about it is we’ve never spoke of it since.”

On the flip side, both Martin and Jed have said in the past that they wouldn’t make new episodes “for the sake of it” and a future season would only be issued “if there was a story to tell”.

However with this latest WhatsApp update, there’s certainly some hope in the air.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome their seventh child together

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome their seventh child together

By Kat O'Connor

Aldi launches new ‘Domino’s inspired’ delivery service with pizzas for just £4

Aldi launches new ‘Domino’s inspired’ delivery service with pizzas for just £4

By Joseph Loftus

Sara Pascoe says there are multiple predators in the comedy industry

Comedy

Sara Pascoe says there are multiple predators in the comedy industry

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Matthew McConaughey says he won’t vaccinate his kids despite US approval

Actor

Matthew McConaughey says he won’t vaccinate his kids despite US approval

By Kieran Galpin

Academy award nominated actor Djimon Hounsou is ‘struggling to make a dollar’

Academy Awards

Academy award nominated actor Djimon Hounsou is ‘struggling to make a dollar’

By Steve Hopkins

Margot Robbie-starring Harley Quinn movie confirmed for February 2020

DC comics

Margot Robbie-starring Harley Quinn movie confirmed for February 2020

By Wil Jones

The final Game of Thrones season will have more death, blood and emotional torture than ever

Game of Thrones

The final Game of Thrones season will have more death, blood and emotional torture than ever

By Paul Moore

will.i.am appeared to sneak in a crafty dab on The Voice

Dabbing

will.i.am appeared to sneak in a crafty dab on The Voice

By JOE

Gerard Pique and Shakira are reportedly being blackmailed over a sex tape

Barcelona

Gerard Pique and Shakira are reportedly being blackmailed over a sex tape

By Darragh Murphy

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

By Joseph Loftus

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Channel 4

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

By Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

dannii minogue

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

By Charlie Herbert

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

By Joseph Loftus

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

Fish

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Alphabet Quiz: Week 4

alphabet quiz

The JOE Alphabet Quiz: Week 4

By Oli Dugmore

Mikael Lustig is in the bad books after use of the C-Word against Italy

Italy

Mikael Lustig is in the bad books after use of the C-Word against Italy

By Darragh Murphy

Details for the next three episodes of Game of Thrones have been released

Game of Thrones

Details for the next three episodes of Game of Thrones have been released

By Alan Loughnane

The first reviews for Season 2 of Stranger Things are in

Netflix

The first reviews for Season 2 of Stranger Things are in

By Rory Cashin

Netflix are planning a lot more interactive content following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bandersnatch

Netflix are planning a lot more interactive content following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

By Wil Jones

John Terry pays tribute to Jose Mourinho following departure from Chelsea

Chelsea

John Terry pays tribute to Jose Mourinho following departure from Chelsea

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories