Martin Compston says there’s a ‘Line of Duty 7’ WhatsApp group

Is it coming back?

Fans are feeling their ears prick up after news emerged that there’s a WhatsApp group floating amongst cast members with the name, Line of Duty 7.

The series, which was created by Jed Mercurio, last appeared on our screens back in 2021 with Adrian Dunbar’s Superintendent, Ted Hastings, and his team, identifying “The Fourth Man” and derailing corruption within the force.

The season wrapped up most of the major storyline – however some loose ends remained, giving fans a little hope to hold onto regarding another season.

Now, one cast member, has given fans much more hope, claiming that a WhatsApp group has been updated.

Actor Martin Compston, who has played DI Steve Arnott since the first season, said that the cast are in a WhatsApp group along with Jed and now he claims that Jed has updated the chat’s name to indicate a seventh season.

Speaking on the Restless Natives podcast alongside co-host and former The Sun reporter Gordon Smart, Martin said: “This happened a long time ago, because there absolutely is no immediate plans. Jed’s on strike, we’re all filming different stuff.

“It’s just, we had a WhatsApp group called Line of Duty 6 and then just a while ago Jed changed the name of it to Line of Duty 7. But what I love about it is we’ve never spoke of it since.”

On the flip side, both Martin and Jed have said in the past that they wouldn’t make new episodes “for the sake of it” and a future season would only be issued “if there was a story to tell”.

However with this latest WhatsApp update, there’s certainly some hope in the air.

