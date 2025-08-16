Blu-ray for brilliant underseen modern sci-fi film gets price cut in limited time deal

One of the coolest films of recent years, the British sci-fi has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amazon customers can purchase the Blu-ray for LOLA, one of JOE’s favourite sci-fi movies of recent years, at 20% off as part of a limited time deal.

Now on offer for just £12.29, the 2022 British-Irish found-footage sci-fi film was co-written and directed by Andrew Legge in his feature debut and features a soundtrack by The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon.

Its story revolves around two genius sisters named Thom and Mars (Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini) living in ’40s England.

Together, the pair build a machine they call LOLA that can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future.

This enables them to listen to iconic music before it has been made, to place bets knowing what the outcome will be, and to embrace their inner punk well before the movement came into existence.

“With the Second World War escalating, the sisters decide to use the machine for good to intercept information from the future that could help with military intelligence,” the plot synopsis adds.

“The machine initially proves to be a huge success, rapidly twisting the fortunes of the war against the Nazis.

“But as Thoma begins to become carried away with the level of power the machine holds over the future, the sisters soon discover the world-altering consequences of their actions.”

JOE previously praised LOLA for its ingenious story, its striking imagery and its retro presentation that fits beautifully with its period setting.

In fact, we wrote: “The inventiveness of the 79-minute long LOLA puts most Hollywood blockbusters made with 10 times its budget to shame.”

With the movie winning two prizes at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) and holding a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, other reviewers seem to have agreed.

You can read a sample of some of the positive write-ups for LOLA below:

About Boulder: “Lola may have been made with modest resources, but its ambition is enormous. Legge, Martini, Appleton, and the rest of the cast and crew have made a fiendishly clever thriller that explodes with ideas.”

Cinemacy: “One-of-a-kind in its execution and storytelling, a delightful hidden gem.”

Flick Feast: “Deftly combining multiple well-worn genres into something new and fresh, LOLA is one of the most original and compelling science fiction films of recent years.”

Spectrum Culture: “Unlike many other sci-fi films of its ilk, LOLA creates a unique vision that hinges on the intersection of seismic shifts in world history and cataclysmic interpersonal consequences.”

Starburst: “Despite the micro-budget, Andrew Legge’s imagination transports us to a cleverly imagined past.”

The Blu-ray for LOLA comes with a filmmaker’s commentary. You can shop for it on Amazon right here.