05th Feb 2024

Jay-Z calls out Grammys after Beyonce was snubbed for Album of the Year

Nina McLaughlin

“She has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.”

Jay-Z used his win at this year’s Grammys to call out the awards show’s snubbing of his wife’s album last year.

The rapper was honoured with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at this year’s ceremony, which he went up to collect alongside his and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy.

However, he used his moment on stage to call out the Grammys’ refusal to award his wife one of its most coveted awards – Album of the Year.

At last year’s awards, it was widely predicted that her groundbreaking album Renaissance would take home the gong, but it instead went to Harry Styles’ record Harry’s House.

The move raised a lot of backlash, with members of the audience even reportedly heckling the Brit for winning over the ‘Virgo’s Groove’ songstress.

However, Jay-Z used his win last night to speak out against his wife’s lack of accolades in the Album of the Year department, saying that he wants the Grammys to ‘get it right’.

“At least getting close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything.

He continued: “Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based.

“But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.

“You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

He went on: “But outside of that, we got to keep showing up. Forget the Grammys for a second, just in life.

“As my daughter sits and stands with me as nervous as I am. Just in life, you got to keep showing up.

“Until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time.”

