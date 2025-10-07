I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

This is quite the cast!

The full list of celebrities joining I’m A Celebrity… All Stars has been reportedly revealed.

And it’s quite the line-up. These 14 famous faces have already braved the Aussie camp in years gone by and now they’re returning for a second time, this time in South Africa.

Joined by Ant and Dec, the team are said to already be filming their latest expedition to the great outdoors.

The new cast is said to include Jimmy Bullard, who was favourite to win the crown back in 2014 before being voted off early doors.

A source said of Bullard’s expected entry: “Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it. His banter is still on form though. Producers are hopeful he’ll have a bromance with Harry Redknapp.”

Gemma Collins is another rumoured entry whose last attempt at I’m A Celeb ended very early (after just three days).

This time, the TOWIE legend is adamant that she’ll give it a better go.

Harry Redknapp is another big name and who better than the national treasure, and former King of the Jungle, to give it a second go.

But wasting no more time here’s the full list, as reported by The Sun.

David Haye

Gemma Collins

Seann Walsh

Harry Redknapp

Scarlett Moffatt

Adam Thomas

Mo Farah

Ashley Roberts

Sinitta

Craig Charles

Jimmy Bullard

Beverley Callard

That being said, these are the names that have been leaked and have not officially been confirmed at the time of writing.