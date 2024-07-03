Historical drama is being hailed as ‘best film of all time’ by viewers

Fans have been raving about the 2006 film hailed a “masterpiece” by Quentin Tarantino

A historical drama from 2006 is being hailed as the ‘best film of all time’ by viewers and fans of the movie.

Despite his divisive reputation, Mel Gibson has starred in and made some iconic films down the years and has directed plenty of dramas and action films on a variety of topics.

Among his filmography feature Braveheart, The Passion of Christ and Hacksaw Ridge, but it’s another of his films that have people talking.

This film is some of Gibson’s best work and has gone viral online after fans came together to appreciate the film legendary director Quentin Tarantino called a “masterpiece.”

Apocalypto is set in Yucatán around the year 1517 and follows the story of Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood) a Mesoamerican hunter and his fellow tribesmen. who are captured by Maya raiders and taken hostage.

Jaguar Paw and his fellow captives are led on a perilous adventure to a Maya city in decline, while his pregnant wife and son hide in a well, unable to escape.

The stakes are high and the tension higher making for a thrilling two hours of cinema.

The films authenticity shines through, with the dialogue being entirely spoken in Yucatec Maya and accurate depictions of the epoque.

Quentin Tarantino is not the only person to have high praise for the film with many people taking to social media lament over its quality.

One person wrote: “Absolutely masterpiece and a very unique film, which very few movies can claim to be.

Another user said: “When we were in Yucatan our guide, who was Mayan, said no film had ever been made which more accurately portrayed Mayan history and culture than Apocalypto.”

Meanwhile another person wrote: “I have long thought that if pretty much anyone other than Mel Gibson had made Apocalypto it would be more widely hailed as a masterpiece and considered relatively pioneering in terms of representation in Hollywood films.”

Some behind the scene images of one of the greatest movies ever.



The budget for Apocalypto was $40m and although not fulfilling its potential by taking its place in the movie hall of fame, grossed $120m in the box office, making the film a commercial success.

Despite his controversial reputation, Mel Gibson has made a return to directing, with two films in the works, Flight Risk (2024) and The Passion of Christ: Resurrection (2025).