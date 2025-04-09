Search icon

09th Apr 2025

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Holding an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie comes from the director of the Ocean’s Trilogy and the recently acclaimed Black Bag.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 9 April) is Haywire, the excellent 2011 action thriller from director Steven Soderbergh (the Ocean’s Trilogy, the excellent recent Black Bag).

The film stars former MMA artist Gina Carano as Mallory Kane, a highly trained operative for a government security contractor whose missions take her to the world’s most dangerous areas.

Not long after Mallory successfully frees a journalist being held hostage, she’s betrayed and left for dead on an assignment in Dublin by someone in her own agency.

“Knowing her survival depends on learning the truth behind the double-cross, Mallory uses her black-ops training to set a trap,” the plot synopsis reads.

“But when things go awry, Mallory knows she’ll die unless she can turn the tables on her adversary.”

Surrounding Carano in Haywire is a bunch of A-list actors including Antonio Banderas, Bill Paxton, Channing Tatum, Ewan McGregor, Michael Douglas and Michael Fassbender.

Upon release, the film was renowned by critics for its supporting cast, its time-shuffling screenplay by Lem Dobbs (The Limey) and the stripped-back way Soderbergh shoots his action scenes – with the latter showcasing Carano’s physicality and stunts.

On top of holding an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, IndieWire in a recent list called Haywire the 14th best action movie of the 21st century.

Haywire is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm. It is also currently available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – ITV4 – 8pm

George Lazenby’s only outing as James Bond, which is quite underrated and has a gut punch of an ending.

Stillwater – Film4 – 9pm

Matt Damon stars in this 2021 crime drama as Bill, an oil-rig worker from Oklahoma whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is in prison in Marseille, France for a murder she claims she did not commit.

As such, Bill builds a new life for himself in France and makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Sneakers – Legend Xtra – 9pm

This well-liked ’90s heist thriller centres on the leader of a security specialist team (Robert Redford) who finds his past returning to haunt him when he and his colleagues are tasked with retrieving a particularly important item.

I Am Burt Reynolds – Sky Arts – 9pm

A documentary about the iconic Hollywood actor.

Rubikon – Sky Sci-Fi – 11.10pm

This Austrian sci-fi centres on the crew of a space station who clash with each other after Earth disappears below them in a brown, toxic fog and all contact is broken off with the ground.

Office Uprising – Legend Xtra – 11.25pm

This 2018 comedy horror with a decent cast – Alan Ritchson, Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, Zachary Levi – revolves around a worker at a weapons factory who discovers an energy drink is turning his co-workers into zombies.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Film4 – 11.45pm

The sadly not very good sequel to the excellent action spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service.

