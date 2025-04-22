Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Apr 2025

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Stephen Porzio

The long-awaited sequel is coming to streaming very soon.

Gladiator II, one of 2024’s biggest blockbusters, will finally be available to watch on streaming in the UK and Ireland next month.

Coming to Paramount+, the movie stars Paul Mescal as Hanno – a man living in the North African kingdom of Numidia whose wife is killed by the invading Roman army, led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal).

Enslaved and taken to Rome, Hanno is spotted by the scheming Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who believes he would make for a formidable gladiator.

Hanno and Macrinus make a deal: Hanno will fight for Macrinus while Macrinus will help Hanno get revenge against Acacius.

It soon becomes clear, however, that Hanno may also have an ancestral connection to Rome that could threaten the reign of the empire’s corrupt leaders, the young Emperor brothers Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn).

Gladiator II was directed by Ridley Scott, who made the original Oscar Best Picture winning Gladiator 24 years previously.

The sequel was a box-office hit and seemed, for the most part, to earn mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Some took issue with the film’s CGI and historical inaccuracy.

However, we’d argue that Scott’s trademark hard-hitting gladiatorial and war battles, Mescal and Washington’s commanding performances and the screenplay’s more complex vengeance narrative make it worth seeking out, despite its flaws.

And if you missed Gladiator II in cinemas or you want to revisit it, the follow-up will be streaming on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on Monday, 12 May.

Check out JOE’s interviews with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Ridley Scott for the blockbuster below:

Topics:

Interview,Sequel,Streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

Netflix

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

By Stephen Porzio

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

Stephen King

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

Ireland

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

By Sean Crosbie

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

By JOE

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

Load more stories