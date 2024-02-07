First A Quiet Place: Day One trailer released and it looks even more terrifying than the first

“Oh s***, this looks phenomenal.”

The first trailer for the origin story of A Quiet Place has been released, and fans are already obsessed.

A Quiet Place was first released back in 2018, and it was immediately hailed as a horror classic.

Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the film followed the family of four trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world which has been ravaged by dangerous creatures who can hear everything.

Then, in 2020, A Quiet Place Part II was released.

However, now, the first trailer from the third film from the franchise has been released, and fans think it looks even better than the previous two.

A Quiet Place: Day One follows the story of how the world transformed from being ordinary to being ravaged by monsters with supersonic hearing.

With Oscar winnter Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn starring, it looks to be an absolute corker.

Fans have responded to the new trailer with awe.

“Oh NICE! I always wanted to see how this all happened in the first place,” one person wrote.

A second said: “This is really insane, it reminds me a little of 28 Days Later.”

“Oh I’m seated,” a fourth put.

While a fifth said: “Looks like it will be good, excited to see where the story started.”