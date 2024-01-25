Search icon

25th Jan 2024

Fans defend Kylie Jenner after cruel trolls slam her new ‘natural’ look

Nina McLaughlin

Kylie Jenner’s latest look has caused a stir

Kylie Jenner fans have rushed to the defence of the star after she was slammed for her new ‘natural’ look.

The 26-year-old has been in attendance at Paris Fashion Week, where she paid a visit to the Simone Rocha and Jean Paul Gaultier show.

She rocked up with a more parred back look than normal for the star, donning a nude chiffon dress, with a simple glowing makeup look to match.

However, not everyone agreed that the youngest of the Kardashian clan looked her usual beautiful self.

“We’re seeing in real time what long term filler usage does as you age,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Looks like her face is falling apart.”

While a third explained that they thought her filler had migrates.

“In other words it MOVES,” they continued. “So where it was one placed, it will eventually end up somewhere else and this makes you look disfigured, older or different.”

Fans rushed to defend Kylie from the cruel trolling, though.

“No. She just got older. As people usually do,” one put.

A second said: “Her face looks normal to me.”

 “I don’t see any problems here??? SHE’S AGEING LIKE A FINE WINE,” a third said.

