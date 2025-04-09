Search icon

09th Apr 2025

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

Zoe Hodges

It has been a hit with fans of the game

The Minecraft film has not been a huge hit among critics however, moviegoers have been enjoying the film, especially one particular scene.

When the first trailer dropped for A Minecraft Movie, many suspected it would tank at the box office.

On the Warner Bros. YouTube page, the initial teaser trailer has over 1.8 million dislikes compared to the 740,000 likes.

However, trends and memes were born after the film’s release which have encouraged people to check out the movie.

Based on the extremely popular video game, the film stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

A Minecraft Movie exceeded box office expectations, raking in $163 million in North America alone during its opening weekend.

However, cinemas around the world are warning viewers about one particular scene that has seen theatre-goers descend into chaos.

In a now-viral clip, Minecraft fans roared with applause and starting jumping up and down while throwing popcorn everywhere in the process.

The scene involves a chicken jockey cameo. For those unaware of the video game, a chicken jockey is a rare enemy that appears in the game which comes in the form of a baby zombie riding a chicken.

As to how scarce a chicken jockey is, a Minecraft-dedicated fandom page said: “In a chicken-free environment, each spawned zombie has a 0.25 percent chance of becoming a chicken jockey; if chickens are present, the chance increases to 0.4875 percent.”

Though it’s great for the Minecraft community, it’s not so good for cinemas.

Some cinemas have started warning patrons to avoid ‘disruptive behavior’ at screenings of the film.

A spokesperson for REEL cinema in Fareham, England told the Daily Echo: “To ensure everyone has the best possible cinema experience, we’re increasing our monitoring of screens during performances.

“Disruptive behavior, including taking part in TikTok trends, before, during, or after a screening will not be tolerated.

“Anyone causing disruption will be asked to leave, and where necessary, the police will be called.”

Cineworld in Scotland took to social media to issue a warning.

The statement read: “We’ve been informed of reports of an online trend that includes making excessive noise during A Minecraft Movie.

“We would like to remind everyone to please be respectful to those around them by not making noise nor being on their phones during any movie. Failure to do so may result in ejection from the cinema.”

