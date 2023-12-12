Search icon

Entertainment

12th Dec 2023

Animated Grinch film is officially more highly rated than Jim Carrey version

Simon Kelly

“Max, help me… I’m feeling!”

While we all get into the Christmas spirit this week, it’s the perfect time to start sticking our favourite Christmas movies on the box.

For many, among the top festive flicks is the one and only How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey as the mischievous green creature, simply for the nostalgia it brings to a certain generation.

However, that particular Grinch’s crown has been nabbed by another, as it turns out that the animated version of the film from 2018 is actually higher rated.

According to IMDb’s rating system, The Grinch (2018), which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, is rated a 6.4, compared to the Jim Carrey entry at 6.3.

Animated Grinch film is officially more highly rated than Jim Carrey version

If you crunch the numbers even more and look at Rotten Tomatoes, the same results show up in favour of the newer Grinch flick, with it grabbing a 59% critics score compared to 49% for Jim Carrey’s

The low score for How The Grinch Stole Christmas might shock some viewers who have a great nostalgic love for the flick. However, it may need a rewatch in order to fully get rid of those rose-tinted glasses.

On its RT page, some critics have not been kind the the 2000 comedy, with Variety calling it “shrill, strenuous and entirely without charm.”

The AV Club said in their review: “Director Ron Howard aims for the beautifully stylized mayhem of Frank Tashlin and Tim Burton, but he comes closer to the clamorous, headache-inducing visual overkill of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies.”

The one metric Jim Carrey’s grinch has going for it is a slightly higher audience score (58%) than the animated version (52%), but it’s hardly anything to hang your hat on.

We think it might be best to let nostalgia be the driver here. Stick those rose-tinted glasses back on, it is the holiday season after all.

Or, just watch the TV movie from 1966, an absolute classic.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Coronation Street viewers left stunned by Roy Cropper’s sudden exit

Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers left stunned by Roy Cropper’s sudden exit

By James Dawson

Kiosk Keith’s ex-wife reveals ‘real reason’ he was sacked from I’m A Celeb

fired

Kiosk Keith’s ex-wife reveals ‘real reason’ he was sacked from I’m A Celeb

By James Dawson

Ramsay Bolton reveals his favourite kill and the characters that inspired the brilliant bastard

Game of Thrones

Ramsay Bolton reveals his favourite kill and the characters that inspired the brilliant bastard

By Paul Moore

The song that established Chris Cornell as a voice beyond extraordinary

Chris Cornell

The song that established Chris Cornell as a voice beyond extraordinary

By Rich Cooper

Brian Blessed reveals he threw away Picasso worth a potential £50m

Actors

Brian Blessed reveals he threw away Picasso worth a potential £50m

By JOE

Rylan Clark was hospitalised with two heart failures after marriage breakdown

Bone marrow

Rylan Clark was hospitalised with two heart failures after marriage breakdown

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

Film

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Boyle

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Darren Fletcher shares incredible story of how Walter Smith helped transform Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Fletcher shares incredible story of how Walter Smith helped transform Cristiano Ronaldo

By Charlie Herbert

Burnley report Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski over ‘racist’ gesture made towards Dwight McNeil

Burnley FC

Burnley report Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski over ‘racist’ gesture made towards Dwight McNeil

By Reuben Pinder

Arsenal’s Alex Runarsson deletes Twitter account after fan criticism

Alex Runarsson

Arsenal’s Alex Runarsson deletes Twitter account after fan criticism

By JOE

This Harry Potter star looks incredibly different these days

Harry Potter

This Harry Potter star looks incredibly different these days

By Matt Tate

1.5 million men would wear a suit to bury their pet- would you?

Funeral

1.5 million men would wear a suit to bury their pet- would you?

By Kieran Galpin

Stoke loanee reopens ‘Wet Wednesday night’ debate by helping down Messi’s Barcelona

Barcelona

Stoke loanee reopens ‘Wet Wednesday night’ debate by helping down Messi’s Barcelona

By JOE

Load more stories