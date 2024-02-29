An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

Described by some as a ‘Western in space’, the film stars an A-lister and holds an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Our movies on TV pick for tonight (Thursday, 29 February) is Prospect, a 2018 underseen sci-fi gem starring Pedro Pascal.

The film centres around a teenage girl named Cee (Sophie Thatcher, Yellowjackets) who travels with her father (Jay Duplass) to remote alien moon, to mine for gems in its forrests.

However, when the dad and the daughter come across a pair of bandits (one of whom is played by Pascal), an unlikely alliance is formed.

Earning an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, Prospect was praised for its incredible visuals – all the more impressive given the film cost less than $4 million to make – as well as its performances, its detailed world building and its stripped back Western-like story.

The movie is airing on TV on the channel Legend at 9pm and is also available to watch on Prime Video.

Check out Prospect’s trailer right here:

Here are some of the other movies on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Film4 – 9pm

Arguably the best of the Mission: Impossibles.

The Rock – ITV4 – 9pm

Director Michael Bay’s incredible 1996 action film starring Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery.

Eraser – Quest – 9pm

Another 1996 action flick, this time starring Arnie.

Couples Retreat – Comedy Central – 9pm

Vince Vaughn leads the cast of this critically-panned comedy about four couples who go on a retreat together.

Doctor Zhivago – BBC Four – 10.10pm

Legendary director David Lean’s ’60s epic set in Russia.

The Five-Year Engagement – Comedy Central – 11.20pm

The Emily Blunt/Jason Segel rom-com.

The World’s End – ITV4 – 11.45pm

The final and most underrated entry in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy.

12 Years a Slave – Film4 – 11.55pm

The incredibly harrowing Oscar Best Picture winner about an African American man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) kidnapped in Washington, D.C. in 1841 and sold into slavery.

21 Bridges – Virgin Media Two – 11.55pm

A very watchable crime thriller starring the late and great Chadwick Boseman.