A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 30 April) is A Most Wanted Man, the excellent 2014 spy thriller starring the late and great Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by John le Carré (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), the film is set in Hamburg and opens with a title card noting that the German city was where the 9/11 attacks were planned.

The story shows the city on high alert since then and follows a covert government team set up to monitor any activity that may have ties to terrorism.

Run by Günther Bachmann (played by Hoffman), the unit’s work often involves recruiting local informants to gather information for them.

Bachmann and his team (played by Daniel Bruhl, Nina Hoss and Vicky Krieps) take an interest in Issa Karpov (Grigoriy Dobrygin), a political refugee from Chechnya, after he illegally enters Hamburg.

Learning that Karpov is in the city to claim a massive inheritance left to him, Bachmann believes he can use Karpov to prove that a local respected philanthropist, Dr. Faisal Abdullah (Homayoun Ershadi), is using a small portion of his legitimate money to fund terrorists.

In order to do this, Bachmann’s unit strong-arms a banker (played by Willem Dafoe) and an immigration lawyer (Rachel McAdams) into trying to get Karpov and Abdullah in the same room.

Further complicating this plan, however, are other German security officials who disagree with Bachmann’s methods and meddling American forces (represented by Robin Wright).

Despite its slow-burn storytelling, A Most Wanted Man is always gripping. This is thanks to its thoughtful exploration of the ethics of spycraft, the cast’s authentically world-weary performances and director Anton Corbijn’s atmospheric, clinical direction.

It helps too that the movie builds in pace and tension as it goes, before culminating in a real gut-punch of an ending.

And for fans of the always brilliant Philip Seymour Hoffman, A Most Wanted Man makes for essential if sad viewing as it was the last film he had a lead role in before his untimely death.

A Most Wanted Man is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.15pm. It should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Octopussy – ITV4 – 8pm

The sixth Bond movie to star Roger Moore.

Gemini Man – Film4 – 9pm

Will Smith plays an assassin who faces off against a younger version of himself (also played by Smith) in this flawed but interesting action sci-fi.

Backdraft – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Directed by Ron Howard (Rush), this ’90s thriller, said to be getting a remake soon, follows two firefighter brothers (Kurt Russell and William Baldwin) who end up tangled in the web of a serial arsonist.

Welcome to the Punch – Legend – 9pm

James McAvoy is a troubled cop on the hunt for an elusive thief (Mark Strong) in this solid British crime thriller.

Game of Death – Sky Max – 9pm

The 1978 martial arts film starring Bruce Lee.

Priest – BBC Four – 10.15pm

This ’90s drama from director Antonia Bird (Face, Ravenous) about a priest’s struggles in modern-day Liverpool proved controversial upon release.

Code Name: Geronimo – Legend – 11pm

A 2012 TV movie also known in some territories as Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden.

Acts of Vengeance – Legend Xtra – 11.40pm

Antonio Banderas plays a man who seeks vengeance after his wife and daughter are killed in this 2017 action thriller.