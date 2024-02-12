Search icon

12th Feb 2024

10 Things I Hate About You has been named the UK’s favourite rom com

Nina McLaughlin

New data has revealed the UK’s favourite romantic comedy

With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s no wonder that rom coms are on the brain.

We all have our own personal mushy favourites, but what is the country’s favourite as a whole?

Well, new research from, ahem, King Casino Bonus has revealed that the UK’s top rom com is 10 Things I Hate About You, with a whopping 73,423 searches every month for the title.

It’s not surprising, really, considering the 1999 classic is based on a story from the OG king of rom coms – Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew.

However, the Heath Ledger flick did beat out some pretty darn good other options.

Take a look at the rest of the list below.

  1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – 73,423 searches
  2. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) – 62,865 searches
  3. 500 Days of Summer (2009) – 34,173 searches
  4. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) – 33,325 searches
  5. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – 32,351 searches
  6. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) – 30,656 searches
  7. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) – 21,990 searches
  8. Definitely, Maybe (2008) – 17,670 searches
  9. Wedding Crashers (2005) – 17,598 searches
  10. As Good As It Gets (1997) – 17,022 searches

