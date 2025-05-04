Search icon

Crime

04th May 2025

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Dan Seddon

Wrexham star rushed to hospital after car crash

The pop icon attracted over 2 million fans at Copacabana Beach this weekend

Lady Gaga‘s Rio de Janeiro gig was reportedly targeted by an extremist group known as ‘Little Monsters’.

Via Sky News, it’s been revealed that Brazilian police foiled a planned bomb attack at Copacabana Beach yesterday (May 3), where an estimated 2.1 million music lovers gathered to watch the singer perform.

Its architects were a load of hate speech and teenage radicalisation promoters, as the Civil Police of Rio revealed: “The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.”

‘Operation Fake Monster’ was based on a report put together by the justice ministry’s cyber operations team following a tip-off from police intel, which had found digital cells propagating violence among teens through codes and symbols.

Local authorities carried out various search and seizure warrants; arresting the group’s supposed leader in Rio Grande do Sul on grounds of illegal possession of a firearm, as well as the detainment of a teen in Rio de Janeiro over child pornography storage.

Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gaga’s concert was paid for by Brazil’s second-most populous city in an attempt to boost its floundering economy.

It’s said that her two-hour spectacle will have injected close to £80m into the economy.

“I’m so honoured to be here with you tonight,” the 39-year-old told the massive crowd.

“Tonight we’re making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brazil, I wouldn’t have this moment. Thank you for making history with me.

“The people of Brazil are the reason I get to shine today. But of all the things I can thank you for, the one I most am grateful for is this: that you waited for me. You waited more than 10 years for me.”

Topics:

Crime,Lady Gaga,Music,Police,Terrorism

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

action

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Affiliate

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

Mayor leaves people disgusted after calling for a purge to get rid of the homeless

government

Mayor leaves people disgusted after calling for a purge to get rid of the homeless

By Dan Seddon

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

Crime

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

By Dan Seddon

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Police force blocks white applicants to boost diversity

Crime

Police force blocks white applicants to boost diversity

By Dan Seddon

Nine ‘students’ found dismembered with bag of hands after vanishing on holiday

Crime

Nine ‘students’ found dismembered with bag of hands after vanishing on holiday

By Sean Crosbie

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

World News

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

Animals

Scientist who predicted Covid says what source of next pandemic will be

By Dan Seddon

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

Animals

Five people survive 36 hours in alligator-infested swamp after Amazon plane crash

By Dan Seddon

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

Film 4

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Sean Crosbie

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

gateshead

Fourteen children arrested after boy, 14, dies in fire

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Chelsea

The Premier League: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Harry Warner

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Pope Francis

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories