Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

The pop icon attracted over 2 million fans at Copacabana Beach this weekend

Lady Gaga‘s Rio de Janeiro gig was reportedly targeted by an extremist group known as ‘Little Monsters’.

Via Sky News, it’s been revealed that Brazilian police foiled a planned bomb attack at Copacabana Beach yesterday (May 3), where an estimated 2.1 million music lovers gathered to watch the singer perform.

Its architects were a load of hate speech and teenage radicalisation promoters, as the Civil Police of Rio revealed: “The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.”

‘Operation Fake Monster’ was based on a report put together by the justice ministry’s cyber operations team following a tip-off from police intel, which had found digital cells propagating violence among teens through codes and symbols.

Local authorities carried out various search and seizure warrants; arresting the group’s supposed leader in Rio Grande do Sul on grounds of illegal possession of a firearm, as well as the detainment of a teen in Rio de Janeiro over child pornography storage.

Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gaga’s concert was paid for by Brazil’s second-most populous city in an attempt to boost its floundering economy.

It’s said that her two-hour spectacle will have injected close to £80m into the economy.

“I’m so honoured to be here with you tonight,” the 39-year-old told the massive crowd.

“Tonight we’re making history, but no one makes history alone. Without all of you, the incredible people of Brazil, I wouldn’t have this moment. Thank you for making history with me.

“The people of Brazil are the reason I get to shine today. But of all the things I can thank you for, the one I most am grateful for is this: that you waited for me. You waited more than 10 years for me.”