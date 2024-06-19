Search icon

19th Jun 2024

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

In partnership with Motorway

JOE

  1. The competition opens on 19th June 2024 and closes at 23.59 on 3rd July 2024 . Competition will be live on JOE Instagram (@joe_co_uk)
  2. Entrant must follow the @Motorway Instagram account and tag a
    friend on the @joe_co_uk Instagram competition post.
  3. 1x winner will be chosen.
  4. One winner will win £1,000 which will be paid via bank transfer after 30 days on receipt of invoice.
  5. The prize is in the form of cash of £1,000 only, and no additions. 
  6. Entrants must be 18 years or over.
  7. No purchase is necessary.
  8. No limit on the number of times an individual can enter.
  9. Winner will be selected by an independent adjudicator who
    will select one winner at random.
  10. The winner will be notified by JOE Media through an
    Instagram direct message from the above account handle after the
    competition closes. JOE Media will ask for the winner’s first and last
    name, confirmation of age, e-mail address and full address.
  11. By entering this competition, you are giving JOE Media.
    consent to contact you (for the purpose of the competition).
  12. JOE Media will contact the winner with a deadline for
    responding with information. If the original winner cannot be
    contacted within 72 hours from the first correspondence, JOE Media
    will reallocate their prize to an alternative winner selected at the
    same time and by the same means as the original.
  13. If a winner is unable to accept the prize, the Promoter
    reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn
    in accordance with these terms and conditions.
  14. The prize is non-transferrable.
  15. The entrant needs to be a UK resident.
  16. The competition is open to all UK residents except JOE Media
    and Motorway employees, the companies, or organisations with
    whom the competition or offer is being run, their agents, or anyone
    directly connected with the promotion.
  17. The winner must have submitted their entry themselves.
  18. JOE Media and any associated promoters, bear no
    responsibility for any entry which is incorrectly submitted, lost, damaged, incomplete or received after the closing time.
  19. We reserve the right to disqualify or not award a prize to an
    entrant whose entry we believe to be inappropriate, fraudulent, or
    based on misconduct.
  20. All entrants to competitions are deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them.
  21. This competition is run through JOE Media only and it is not sponsored by any social media platform.
  22. These terms and conditions are governed by English law and subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.


JOE, Motorway or any other third-party, will not use any personal data from any entrant in the competition for marketing purposes. JOE is running this competition on behalf of Motorway. 

Competition,Giveaway,Motorway

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

Symptoms of misophonia to look out for as it’s warned condition can ruin relationships

By Nina McLaughlin

