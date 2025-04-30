Search icon

Business

30th Apr 2025

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Dan Seddon

As a way of protecting vulnerable people who rely on it

A new report from the Treasury Committee suggests retailers and other services could be forced into accepting cash.

“There may come a time in the future where it becomes necessary for HM Treasury to mandate cash acceptance if appropriate safeguards have not been implemented for those who need physical cash,” it read, per BBC.

Dame Meg Hillier, who chairs the Treasury Committee, went on to highlight how a “sizeable minority depend on being able to use cash” across Britain.

Hillier labelled this report a “wake-up call” for the government, pertaining to the risks of ignoring those affected by the dying embers of banknote and coin usage.

The committee wants the government to “vastly improve” its monitoring and reporting of cash acceptance numbers, otherwise this cash-keen minority may eventually be excluded from sectors such as public transport. They’re also considering motorists that have lodged complaints about the inability to pay with cash at car parks, as well as domestic abuse victims who need untraceable means of spending.

“The government is in the dark on how widely cash is being accepted and that is completely unsustainable,” added Hillier.

Due to the exponential rise of card-only shops and services, it’s claimed that prices for essential goods will shoot up in the remaining cash-accepting outlets.

10 pence loose coins stacked inside a coin pusher machine in an amusement arcade in Cornwall, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Chris Ilsley of Epsom market, who’s ran a plant stall there for the past 13 years, told the Beeb that 70% to 80% of transactions are now completed via card.

He’s not too fussed though, sharing: “We’ll take anything. I prefer the older generation to use card and put their purse away [for safety].”

Meanwhile, The Fruit Machine stall’s Tom Cresswell pointed out: “The youngsters don’t ever pay by cash; they pay with their phones and their watches. The older gentlemen tend to use cash. Whatever is easier for the customer.”

Topics:

Banking,Business,Cash,debit card,Money,Shops

RELATED ARTICLES

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

Major UK bank ordered to pay £12,500,000 to customers after outages

Banking

Major UK bank ordered to pay £12,500,000 to customers after outages

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Major UK city to introduce tourist tax from June

Finance

Major UK city to introduce tourist tax from June

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump pauses global tariffs for 90 days as China accuse president of bullying

China

Donald Trump pauses global tariffs for 90 days as China accuse president of bullying

By Dan Seddon

Martin Lewis issues warning to Brits who have over £20,000 of savings

Brits

Martin Lewis issues warning to Brits who have over £20,000 of savings

By Ryan Price

Santander customers on high alert as bank ‘considering quitting UK’

Banking

Santander customers on high alert as bank ‘considering quitting UK’

By Zoe Hodges

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Finance

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

By Ryan Price

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

bank

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

By Ryan Price

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Russia

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories