30th Apr 2025

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Dan Seddon

What would you do in that situation?

Christmas came early for the people of Chicago last week, as a security truck accidentally dumped $300,000 (£225,000) onto the road, allowing passersby to run off with handfuls of free dough.

It’s reported (via People) that between 50 and 100 individuals made off with the dollar bills on Tuesday, April 22.

In the aftermath, the Oak Park Police Department in Illinois revealed that an armoured Brinks Home security vehicle had its backdoor opened “by unknown means”, causing three bags of cash to tumble outside.

When the driver returned to retrieve them, dozens of people were rifling through the bags before fleeing “on foot” and in their cars.

The Brinks Home representative estimated that around $300,000 was missing, but as of yet nobody is in custody.

A view of the downtown area, looking south on State street on March 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

A similar clusterf**k happened four years ago in San Diego, California, when the door of an armoured van seemingly burst open at random on the highway.

Spying an opportunity, fellow motorists parked up and ventured out to collect this miracle money, which consisted of singles and $20 notes.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” said a California Highway Patrol official to the San Diego Tribune. “One of the bags broke apart, and there was cash all over the lanes.”

At the time, a CHP spokesperson encouraged the thieves to turn in their plunder at the CHP office in Vista, California.

Meanwhile, the ironically named fitness influencer Demi Bagby managed to capture the moment on video for her 2.7 million fans on Instagram.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” she said in the clip, while loads of money grabbers did their thing in the background. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego has shut down!”

Her caption read: “HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THIS BEFORE?! What would you do?!”

