23rd Dec 2023

‘Father Christmas’ falls 240ft to his death as stunt goes horribly wrong in front of kids

JOE

A man dressed as Father Christmas fell some 240ft to his death in front of crowds of people after a stunt went wrong.

The climber, dressed as the Russian Santa Claus known as Grandfather Frost, was trying to climb down the building and greet children below.

But those in attendance ended up watching on in horror as he plummeted to the ground, the Mirror reports.

The accident apparently happened after the man mixed up his safety ropes.

An eyewitness said: “My son didn’t understand anything, others understood and they left in hysterics. All the parents, naturally, are in shock.”

The event had reportedly been staged by a residential management company who said in a statement:

“Today’s holiday turned into a monstrous misfortune. An industrial climber dressed as Grandfather Frost [Santa Claus] fell while descending from his house and died.

“We will do everything in our power to help the police understand the reasons and never allow this to happen again.”

